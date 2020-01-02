Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Isoflavones Market by Source (Soy, Red Clover), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, and Food & Beverages), Form (Powder and Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global isoflavones market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Isoflavones are a phytoestrogen produced mainly by plants of the legume family, namely, soybeans, chickpeas, and red clover. They are potentially useful in lowering cholesterol, treating cancers and menopausal symptoms, maintain bone health, and so on.



Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in the manufacturing of isoflavones, and the rapidly increasing geriatric population. However, stringent regulatory requirements and unfavourable drug price control policies across various countries are significant factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The soy segment in isoflavones market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.



Based on the source, the soy segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the isoflavones market in 2019. The segment is growing owing to factors such as nutritional and functional health-related properties since soy isoflavones are derived from soybeans and are particularly prevalent in soy germ. Genistein and daidzein are the major isoflavones present in soybean, which help in promoting overall health and wellness.



The pharmaceuticals segment in the isoflavones market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.



Based on the application, pharmaceuticals are estimated to account for the largest market share. The factors behind the growth is increasing the prevalence of diseases such as cancer, osteoporosis, and arthritis fuels the demand for isoflavones as they reduce the risk of the above-mentioned diseases and provide therapeutic effects.



The North American isoflavones market is projected to witness significant growth.



The North America region is projected to hold the major market share in the isoflavones market. It includes the US, Canada, Mexico. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the US produced 341.62 million metric tons of soybean, Canada produced 7.72 million metric tons, and Mexico 0.43 million metric tons, in the year 2017-2018.



The region is one of the leading producers of soybeans, which creates ample opportunities for the manufacturing of isoflavones. Another factor propelling the growth of isoflavones in the region is rising obesity, which is a major concern among the youth, which is directing consumer focus toward a healthy lifestyle, thereby promoting their overall health and wellness.



