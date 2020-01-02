The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 25.6 million in December 2019 and has increased by 11.0% in comparison to December 2018.



The turnover of December 2019 is a record monthly turnover of Apranga Group in history.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 72.5 million in 4th quarter 2019 or by 11.3% more than in 2018. During the 4th quarter 2019 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 10.6% year-on-year, in Latvia increased by 18.8% and in Estonia increased by 3.6%.

The unaudited year 2019 retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 248.0 million and has increased by 9.4% comparing to 2018.

In 2019 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 147.5 million and increased by 10.2% year-on-year. In 2019 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia reached EUR 59.3 million and increased by 12.7% year-on-year, in Estonia has made EUR 41.1 million and increased by 2.4% year-on-year.

During the year 2019 Apranga Group opened 25 stores, reconstructed 13 and closed 21 stores. Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 186 stores covering an area of 93.8 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 13.5% during the year.

Apranga Group plans to reach EUR 263 million turnover (including VAT) in 2020, or by 6% more than actual the year 2019 turnover.

In 2020 Apranga Group plans to renovate or open 13-17 stores. The net investment is planned to be about EUR 5-7 million.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Director

+370 5 2390801