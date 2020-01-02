Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solvent Evaporation Market by Evaporator Type (Rotary Evaporator, Nitrogen Blow Down Evaporator, Centrifugal Evaporator), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institute), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Solvent Evaporators Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 694 Million by 2024 From an Estimated USD 487 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.3%



The growth of the biologics sector, increasing research & development expenditure, rising purity demands in end-use markets, and the growing development of large molecule biopharmaceuticals are the primary growth factors for this market.



The untapped markets in emerging regions and the increasing demand for laboratory automation are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the solvent evaporators market. However, the sample loss due to solvent bumping and splashing, the dearth of skilled workforce, and lack of product differentiation is a major market challenge.



The nitrogen blowdown evaporators segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Based on the type, the solvent evaporators market is segmented into rotary evaporators, centrifugal evaporators, nitrogen blowdown evaporators, and spiral airflow evaporators. The nitrogen blowdown evaporators segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the solvent evaporators industry during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the growing need for analyzing small sample volumes, operational benefits like fast and safer evaporation of volatile samples, and the rising demand for sample optimization with high process throughput.



The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018.



Based on the end-user, the solvent evaporators market is segmented into the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, diagnostic laboratories, and research & academic institutes. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry segment accounted for the majority of the solvent evaporators market share in 2018. This can be attributed to the growing pressure on drug manufacturers to deliver high-quality products, rising demand to attain the highest purity in drugs, and growth in the biopharmaceuticals sector.



The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific solvent evaporators market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growth in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, increasing number of healthcare & life science facilities and rising requirements for regulatory compliance in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the increasing focus on the Asia Pacific markets due to their low-cost manufacturing advantage also provides growth opportunities for manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Solvent Evaporators Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market, By Type

4.3 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Market, By Region (2017-2024)

4.5 Solvent Evaporation Market: Developed vs. Developing Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Pure Samples in End-Use Markets

5.2.1.3 Growing Development of Large-Molecule Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Manufacturing and Product Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Markets in Emerging Regions

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Laboratory Automation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sample Loss Due to Solvent Bumping and Splashing

5.2.4.2 Dearth of A Skilled Workforce

5.2.4.3 Lack of Product Differentiation



6 Solvent Evaporation Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rotary Evaporators

6.2.1 Small-Volume Rotary Evaporators

6.2.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Increasing Demand for Advanced Analytical Tools are Driving the Growth of This Market Segment

6.2.2 Large-Volume Rotary Evaporators

6.2.2.1 Availability of Technologically Advanced Equipment and the Growing Demand for Large-Volume Manufacturing are Expected to Boost Market Growth

6.3 Nitrogen Blowdown Evaporators

6.3.1 Advantages Like Fast and Safe Evaporation of Volatile Solvents Along With the Growing Need to Analyze Small-Volume Samples are Supporting Market Growth

6.4 Centrifugal Evaporators

6.4.1 Centrifugal Evaporators are Not Suitable for High Boiling Point Solvents

6.5 Spiral Air Flow Evaporators

6.5.1 Increasing Usage of High Boiling Point Liquids and Need for Higher Sample Yields During Drug Sample Analysis are Driving the Adoption of Spiral Air Flow Evaporators



7 Solvent Evaporation Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry

7.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry Forms the Largest End-User Segment of the Solvent Evaporators Market

7.3 Research & Academic Institutes

7.3.1 Increasing Drug Development Studies and the Need for Improved Quality of Healthcare to Support Market Growth

7.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4.1 Growing Number of Diagnostic Tests to Drive the Adoption of Solvent Evaporators Among Diagnostic Laboratories



8 Solvent Evaporation Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Market

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Strong Infrastructure and Availability of Funding for Biomedical Research Will Aid Market Growth

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 High Healthcare Expenditure and Increased Pharmaceutical Production to Support Market Growth

8.3.2 UK

8.3.2.1 Growing Awareness About Solvent Evaporators and the Need for Quality Manufacturing are Driving Market Growth

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Government Support for Driving Research in Academia and Laboratories Will Further Boost Market Growth

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 The Healthcare System in Italy Promotes the Use of Solvent Evaporators in Academia and Research Laboratories

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 The Well-Established Network of Research and Academic Centers Forms an Ideal Environment for the Growth of the Solvent Evaporation Market in Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 China Accounted for the Largest Share of the APAC Market in 2018

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Growing Healthcare Quality Concerns to Drive the Demand for Solvent Evaporators

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Growing Focus on Regulatory Requirements of Healthcare Products to Drive Market Growth

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Favorable Cost Structure and Government Investments to Drive Pharmaceutical Production in Latam

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Government Support to Boost the Local Production of Drugs in the Coming Years is Expected to Drive Market Growth



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.4.1 Product Launches

9.4.2 Expansions

9.4.3 Acquisitions

9.4.4 Other Strategies



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Bchi Labortechnik AG

10.2 Biotage AB

10.3 Labconco Corporation

10.4 Heidolph Instruments GmbH & Co. KG

10.5 Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd.

10.6 Porvair PLC

10.7 IKA Works GmbH & Co. KG

10.8 Steroglass Srl

10.9 Organomation Associates, Inc.

10.10 KNF Neuberger, Inc.

10.11 Biochromato, Inc.

10.12 Radleys

10.13 Labtech S.R.L.

10.14 Pope Scientific, Inc.

10.15 SP Industries, Inc. (Genevac)

10.16 Other Major Companies



