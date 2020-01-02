Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing Services Market by Service Type (Targeted Sequencing, Exome, RNA-Seq, ChIP Sequencing), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Nanopore, SMRT), Application (Clinical Diagnosis, Biomarker Discovery), and End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next generation sequencing services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to reach $13.1 billion by 2025.

The growth in NGS services market is mainly attributed to the plummeting cost of sequencing, technological advancement in NGS services, and increase in genome mapping programs. In addition, increasing applications of NGS in cancer and agrigenomics research will further provide significant growth opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, lack of skilled professionals for efficient NGS sample preparation and analysis, and high cost of sequencing infrastructure - are likely to hinder the market growth.



The overall NGS services market is mainly segmented by service type (targeted sequencing, RNA sequencing, exome sequencing, De Novosequencing, ChIP-sequencing, whole genome sequencing, methyl sequencing, and other services), technology (sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor, single molecule real time sequencing, nanopore sequencing, and true single molecule sequencing), application (diagnostics, drug discovery, biomarker discovery, agriculture and animal research, and other applications), end user (hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, academic & research institutes, and other end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.



On the basis of service type, targeted sequencing segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall NGS services market in 2019. The high share of targeted sequencing is mainly attributed to its ability to isolate and sequence fragment of genes or region. The increasing adoption of targeted sequencing has also led to its use in biomarker discovery, which is used to identify the clinically suitable targets in the field of translational research.



On the basis of technology, sequencing by synthesis commanded the largest share of the overall NGS services market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to its high accuracy in DNA sequencing, highest yield of error-free throughput, and base call value of above Q30. However, Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) sequencing technology is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its rising adoption for understanding the kinetic information in various areas of research, including genomics, transcriptomics, and epigenetics.



On the basis of application, the diagnostics segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall NGS services market in 2019. The large share of the diagnostics segment is primarily attributed to the significant use of NGS services for the treatment of cancer patients, globally; and improvement in NGS based oncology and Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests (NIPT).



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the NGS services market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global NGS services market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Plummeting Cost of Sequencing Procedures

4.2.2. Technological Advancements in NGS Services

4.2.3. Increase in Genome Mapping Programs

4.2.4. High Cost of Sequencing Infrastructure

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Lack of Skilled Professionals for Efficient NGS Sample Preparation and Analysis

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Increasing Applications in Cancer and Agrigenomics Research

4.4.2. Analysis of Complex Sequencing Data

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Accuracy & Standardization Concerns in Diagnostic Testing

4.5.2. Installation of In-House Sequencing Facilities in Large Hospitals and Academic Universities

4.5.3. Ethical Issues Related to Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing



5. Next Generation Sequencing Services Market, by Service Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Targeted Sequencing

5.3. RNA Sequencing Services

5.4. Exome Sequencing Services

5.5. DE Novo Sequencing Services

5.6. ChIP Sequencing Services

5.7. Whole Genome Sequencing

5.8. Methyl Sequencing

5.9. Other Services



6. Next Generation Sequencing Services Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

6.3. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing (IOS)

6.4. Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing (SMRT)

6.5. Nanopore Sequencing

6.6. True Single Molecule Sequencing (tSMS)



7. Next Generation Sequencing Services Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Diagnostics

7.3. Drug Discovery

7.4. Biomarker Discovery

7.5. Agriculture & Animal Research

7.6. Other Applications



8. Next Generation Sequencing Services Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hospitals & Clinics

8.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.4. Academics & Research Institutes

8.5. Other End-users



9. Next Generation Sequencing Services Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis (2018)

10.4.1. Eurofins Scientific SE

10.4.2. Illumina, Inc.

10.4.3. PerkinElmer, Inc.

10.4.4. Qiagen N.V.



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Service Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. Illumina, Inc.

11.2. Qiagen N.V.

11.3. PerkinElmer, Inc.

11.4. Eurofins Scientific SE

11.5. Macrogen, Inc.

11.6. LGC Limited

11.7. Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd.

11.8. GENEWIZ, Inc.

11.9. Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

11.10. SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.

11.11. MedGenome Inc.

11.12. DNA Link, Inc.

11.13. Otogenetics Corporation

11.14. Novogene Corporation

11.15. CD Genomics

11.16. SeqLL Inc.



