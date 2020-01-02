Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
January 2, 2020, 11.30 a.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wiklöf Holding Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Wiklöf, Anders
Position: Member of the Board
(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Lampi, Nils
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20200102104839_3
Transaction date: 2019-12-31
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000103
Nature of the transaction: OTHER
Description :
Fusion, mottagande bolag
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 125 Unit price: 18.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 125 Volume weighted average price: 18.8 EUR
Transaction date: 2019-12-31
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: OTHER
Description :
Fusion, mottagande bolag
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 63 Unit price: 17.25 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 63 Volume weighted average price: 17.25 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
Ålandsbanken
Mariehamn, FINLAND