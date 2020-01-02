



Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

January 2, 2020, 11.30 a.m.

Managers' Transactions

___

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wiklöf Holding Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Wiklöf, Anders

Position: Member of the Board

(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Lampi, Nils

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20200102104839_3

___

Transaction date: 2019-12-31

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000103

Nature of the transaction: OTHER

Description :

Fusion, mottagande bolag

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 125 Unit price: 18.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 125 Volume weighted average price: 18.8 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-31

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: OTHER

Description :

Fusion, mottagande bolag

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 63 Unit price: 17.25 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 63 Volume weighted average price: 17.25 EUR

For further information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505