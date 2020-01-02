Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cinema Market by Revenue, Multiplex Format, Region and End User (Family, Spouse, Single Moviegoers/Alone, Kids-Only and Others) & Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Cinema Market is expected to be worth more than USD 1.2 Billion by the end of 2030.

Government of Saudi Arabia is committed to improving the quality of life of citizen by implementing its "Vision 2030". Saudi authorities are working towards social and economic development of people by utilizing the untapped potential of the non-oil sector. Lifting the 35-year ban on Cinema industry was one of the steps taken to achieve "Vision 2030" by government. Development Investment Entertainment Company (DIEC) is working for the development of the cinema (Multiplex) industry with the proposed budget of SAR 1 Billion to GDP and creates 1,000 direct jobs by the year 2020.



Quality of Life Program (QoL) 2020 is committed to developing 45+ multiplex by the year 2020 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Major cities of Saudi Arabia Riyadh and Jeddah are getting huge investment from local and international companies. Multiplex is available in 3D/4D, IMAX, VIP/Premium, Standard, and other formats in Saudi Arabia.



Tickets/Box Office is the Primary Source of Revenue for Saudi Arabia Cinema Market



Tickets/Box Office and Other sources are primary sources for Saudi Arabia Cinema market. Other sources are also contributing to the revenue of Cinemas from selling food and beverages like popcorn, soft drinks, and income from advertisement.



Standard Format of Multiplex holds the Highest Market Share



In this report, we have done a comprehensive assessment of Cinema format market in Saudi Arabia; 3D/4D, IMAX, VIP/Premium, Standard and Others. The standard format of Cinema holds a significant market share. 3D/4D, IMAX, and VIP/Premium will be the choice of Saudis in the upcoming years.



Riyadh will be the Hub for Multiplex in Saudi Arabia



Being the largest city and capital city of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh holds a significant part of the Cinema market in Saudi Arabia. Cinema market in regions like Jeddah and other cities will also grow in the forecasted period according to the research analysis.



Market by End-user Segment of Multiplex



For End-user segments, Saudi Arabia Cinema Market is divided into Family, Spouse, Single Moviegoers / Alone, Kids-Only, and Other sections. Families, Spouse, Single Moviegoers / Alone are the primary sources of revenue.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Saudi Arabia Multiplex Market & Forecast

5.1 Revenue from Tickets/Box Office

5.2 Revenue from Other Sources



6. Market Share - Saudi Arabia Cinema

6.1 By Revenue

6.2 By Seat Format

6.3 By Region

6.4 By End-user



7. Cinema Format - Saudi Arabia Multiplex Market

7.1 3D/4D

7.2 IMAX

7.3 VIP/Premium

7.4 Standard

7.5 Others



8. Numbers & Tickets Pricing - Saudi Arabia Multiplex

8.1 Number of Screens

8.2 Admission/Tickets Prices



9. Region - Saudi Arabia Multiplex Market

9.1 Riyadh

9.2 Jeddah

9.3 Others



10. End-user - Saudi Arabia Cinema Market

10.1 Family

10.2 Spouse

10.3 Single Moviegoers/Alone

10.4 Kids

10.5 Others



11. Company Analysis - Saudi Arabia Multiplex

11.1 Market Share by Companies

11.2 Market by Companies

11.3 Cinema Projects under construction in Saudi Arabia



Companies Mentioned



AMC Entertainment

IMAX

VOX

