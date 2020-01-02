Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Voice Industry Report, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report highlights the following:

Intelligent speech industry and market (industry chain, application scenarios, development history, market size, competitive pattern, etc.)

Global and China automotive voice markets (size, competitive pattern, development trends, major players' layout, their development characteristics, etc.)

Chinese automotive voice suppliers (profile, operation, product system, R&D system, major clients, development plan, etc.)

As software and hardware technologies advance, voice has been a key way for people to communicate with machines, particularly in the automotive field where big auto brands are racing to launch the capability



In 2019 H1, 28.7% of new passenger cars on offer in China carried voice capability, with installation soaring by 57.8% from the same period of last year; brands that largely equipped their vehicles with the function included Geely, Nissan, Buick, and Changan.



In 2018, China's automotive voice market size ballooned by 73.5% year on year.

Market competition is characterized by the following:

iFLYTEK as a bellwether in the market swept 46.5% shares and developed joint-venture brand customers beyond homegrown automakers.

Cerance (Nuance) is a voice provider for joint-venture brands, with a market share of 24.6% in the first half of 2019. Its voice convergence solutions have been an option for several companies.

Vehicle models packing the voice technology of Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent (BAT), have begun to be spawned since 2018. Among BAT, Baidu is the most aggressive; Alibaba slows down in installation; Tencent will step forward by developing voice-enabled WeChat vehicle versions and applets.

As the biggest speech provider in China, iFLYTEK has established a foothold in the automotive field for 16 years, with rich experience in the area. By the end of 2018, iFLYTEK had forged close partnerships with a number of OEMs, with total installations of OEM automotive voice outnumbering 15 million.



iFLYTEK is working on the IVI system by virtue of superiority in speech technologies. Its Feiyu IVI system has iterated to version 2.0 adding capabilities like voiceprint and face recognition beyond multi-dimensional voice interaction functions from integrated voice recognition, natural language understanding, and speech synthesis to voice wake-up, voice enhancement, intelligent search, and full-duplex voice. Moreover, Feiyu 2.0 provides custom-made services, for example, the IVI interface can display OEM's unique label. The system has already been mounted on Changan CS95, Haval H7, Chery Arrizo GX/EX and Dongdeng Xiaokang 580.



Nuance as the world's largest voice provider is about to complete the spin-off of its automotive business in October 2019. The separate company named Cerence, has 70 speech models (e.g., Mandarin, Cantonese, and Shanghainese), 1,250 patents, and a workforce of 1,300 including 240 staff in China.



Cerence sees a rising share in the Chinese market as it broke the barriers on localization. ECARX GKUI 19 begins to use Cerence voice enhancement technology; Cerence local voice solution also becomes available to Banma Zhixing 3.0.



Tencent lags behind Baidu and Alibaba a bit in automotive voice. In August 2019, the launch of WeChat vehicle version invigorated new vitality into Tencent. WeChat vehicle version features voice-enabled message receiving and sending and a deep integration with navigation. The availability of smartphone Bluetooth perception allows automatic login when users get in the car and automatic logout when they get off.

Changan CS75 Plus is currently the first model carrying vehicular WeChat. For what to do next, Tencent Auto Intelligence will roll out an applet framework designed for voice and vehicle HMI, which enables voice wake-up driven by scenario engine, with lighter cloud load.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview of Intelligent Voice Industry

1.1 Defining of Voice

1.2 Voice Becomes the Mainstream Way of Human-Machine Interaction

1.3 Voice Interaction Tends to Center on Cloud Combined with Local

1.4 Intelligent Voice Application Scenarios

1.5 Intelligent Voice Industry Chain

1.6 Development History of Intelligent Voice &Automotive Voice

1.7 Intelligent Voice Market Size

1.8 Market Players



2. Global Automotive Voice Market

2.1 Voice Interaction Becomes the Mainstream Way of Automotive Interaction

2.2 Development Course & Main Applications

2.3 Automotive Voice Assistant Survey - Characteristics of Target Groups

2.4 Automotive Voice Assistant Survey - Frequency of Use

2.5 Automotive Voice Assistant Survey - Consumer Attitude

2.6 Monthly Voice Assistant Activation Rate of American Car Brands

2.7 Global Automotive Voice Assistant Market Size and Market Drivers

2.8 Global Competitive Landscape

2.9 Alexa Auto SDK



3. Chinese Automotive Voice Market

3.1 Chinese Car Owners Are Increasingly Accepting Automotive Voice

3.2 Higher and Higher Voice Feature Installations / Assembly Rate of Chinese Passenger Cars

3.3 Major Passenger Car Brands and Models Equipped with Voice Features in China

3.4 Voice-enabled Features of OEMs

3.5 Automotive Voice Market Size in China

3.6 Automotive Voice Competition Pattern in China

3.7 Major Automotive Voice Solution Providers in China - Competitive Comparison

3.8 Major Voice Solution Providers in China - Index Comparison

3.9 Open Voice Platform: From Voice Technology to Platform



4. Automotive Voice Suppliers

4.1 Cerence

4.1.1 Profile and Main Business

4.1.2 Dragon Drive

4.1.3 Operation

4.1.4 Distribution of Customers Worldwide

4.1.5 Product Development Roadmap

4.1.6 Business in China - Development Overview

4.1.7 Business in China - Main Products

4.1.8 Business in China - Cases

4.2 iFlytek

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 Main Products

4.2.3 Operation

4.2.4 Open Voice Platform

4.2.5 Core Technologies

4.2.6 Automotive Voice Business

4.2.7 Applications of Feiyu Voice Assistant

4.2.8 Development Strategy

4.3 AISpeech

4.3.1 Profile

4.3.2 Product R&D

4.3.3 Core Technologies

4.3.4 Business Layout

4.3.5 Open Voice Platform DUI

4.3.6 AI Chip

4.3.7 Talking Genie

4.3.8 Automotive Voice Business -AM

4.3.9 Automotive Voice Business -OEM

4.3.10 Development Strategy

4.3.11 Ecological Layout

4.4 Unisound

4.4.1 Profile

4.4.2 Main Products

4.4.3 Core Technology

4.4.4 Open Voice Platform

4.4.5 Automotive Voice Business

4.4.6 Automotive Voice Business - OEM

4.4.7 NGI

4.4.8 Automotive Voice Business - AM

4.4.9 Development Strategy

4.5 Shenzhen Tongxingzhe Technology Co. Ltd.

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 Main Products

4.5.3 Major Customers

4.5.4 Development Strategy

4.6 Pachira

4.6.1 Profile

4.6.2 Main Products

4.6.3 Core Technology

4.6.4 Automotive Voice Business

4.6.5 Pachira and NavInfo

4.6.6 Major Customers

4.6.7 Development Strategy

4.7 SinoVoice

4.7.1 Profile

4.7.2 Main Products

4.7.3 Open Voice Platform

4.7.4 Core Technology

4.7.5 Automotive Voice Business

4.8 Mobvoi

4.8.1 Profile

4.8.2 Main Products

4.8.3 Core Technology

4.8.4 VW-Mobvoi

4.8.5 VW-Mobvoi OEM Intelligent Connectivity Solution

4.9 Baidu

4.9.1 Profile

4.9.2 Voice-related Products

4.9.3 Core Technologies on Voice

4.9.4 R&D System of Voice Technology

4.9.5 Open Voice Platform

4.9.6 DuerOS

4.9.7 Ecosystem

4.9.8 Automotive Voice Business

4.9.9 Automotive Voice Solution

4.9.10 Application Case (I) of DuerOS for Apollo

4.9.11 Application Cases (II) of DuerOS for Apollo

4.9.12 Application Cases (III) of DuerOS for Apollo

4.9.13 DuerOS Voice In-car Bracket

4.10 Alibaba

4.10.1 Profile

4.10.2 Main Products

4.10.3 Open Voice Platform

4.10.4 Core Technologies

4.10.5 Automotive Voice Business

4.10.6 Banma Based on AliOS

4.10.7 Iterations of Banma

4.10.8 Tmall Genie Car-home Interconnection Solution

4.11 Tencent

4.11.1 Profile

4.11.2 R&D of Voice Technology

4.11.3 Core Technologies

4.11.4 Automotive Voice Business

4.11.5 Telematics

4.11.6 Automotive WeChat

4.11.7 Smart Mobility Ecosystem

4.11.8 Tencent Ecosystem



5. Tendencies of Automotive Voice

5.1 Intelligent Voice Market Drivers

5.2 Three Major Difficulties in Automotive Voice Interaction

5.3 Automotive Voice Development Trend - Market

5.4 Automotive Voice Development Trend - Technology

