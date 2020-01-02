Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Pet Food Market, Population by Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Bird, Fish, etc.) Products - Premium, Economy, Mid-priced, Dog/Cat (Treats, Mixers), Distribution, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Pet Food Market is expected to be worth more than US$ 29 Billion by 2025.

Pet food comprises vegetable fats, plant ingredients such as barley, corn, cereals, peas, and grains. This provides proper food nutrition to pets which are vital for day to day activities - at the same time maintaining and repairing muscles, teeth, and bones, and it also prevents infectious diseases. These benefits, coupled with the pet humanization trend in the United States, propelling the demand for pet food in the country.



Pet owners in the United States are in the hunt for products which combat allergies, infectious diseases as well as enhancing overall health and life expectancy of pets. Thus, a rise in the demand for pet food comprises organic ingredients, free from pesticides, artificial flavors. Pet food industry leaders are focusing on resourcing ethically-viable products and incorporating changes in the manufacturing process.



Companies like Mars, JM Smucker, and Nestle Purina leading the Dog food and Cat food in the United States, all of which has a strong presence in the specialty channels. In the Cat food, Nestle Purina holds the overall market and its top product like Fancy feast and Friskies. JM Smucker with top brands like 9 Lives and Meow Mix. Another player in this category Mars with its top brands like Lams and Whiskas in dry food and Whiskas, Lams and Sheba in the wet food.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Trend of Nuclear Family

4.1.2 Pet Humanization is Influencing the Purchase Decisions

4.1.3 Expenditure on Pets goes beyond the essentials such as Pet Food

4.1.4 Growing Trend of Internet / Mobile Pet Care

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Negative Impact of Product Recalls

4.2.2 Pet Food's Role in Pet Obesity



5 Policies, Rules & Regulation - United States Pet Food



6 United States Pet Food Market

6.1 Dog Pet Food

6.2 Cat Food

6.3 Birds Food

6.4 Fish Food

6.5 Small Mammals/Reptiles Food



7 Market Share - United States Pet Food

7.1 Dog Pet Food by Segments & Sub-segments

7.2 Cat Pet Food by Segments & Sub-segments



8 Volume Share - United States Pet Food

8.1 Dog Pet Food by Segments & Sub-segments

8.2 Cat Pet Food by Segments & Sub-segments



9 Animal Type Pet Food - United States Pet Food Market & Volume

9.1 Dog Pet Food Market

9.1.1 Dog treats and mixers

9.1.2 Dry dog food

9.1.3 Wet dog food

9.2 Dog Pet Food Volume

9.2.1 Dog treats and mixers

9.2.2 Dry dog food

9.2.3 Wet dog food

9.3 Cat Pet Food Market

9.3.1 Cat treats and mixers

9.3.2 Dry Cat food

9.3.3 Wet Cat food

9.4 Cat Pet Food Volume

9.4.1 Cat treats and mixers

9.4.2 Dry Cat food

9.4.3 Wet Cat food



10 Distribution Channels - United States Dog Pet Food Market

10.1 Stores

10.2 Online

10.3 Online, Picked in Stores

10.4 Smart phone or App

10.5 Smartphone picked in Stores



11 Distribution Channels - United States Cat Pet Food Market

11.1 Stores

11.2 Online

11.3 Online, Picked in Stores

11.4 Smart phone or App

11.5 Smartphone picked in Stores



12 Merger & Acquisitions



13 Key Players Analysis

13.1 J.M Smucker

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Recent Developments

13.2 Blue Buffalo

13.3 Mars Incorporated

13.4 Nestle Purina Pet Food



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a18jns

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900