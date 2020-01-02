Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfactants - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for surfactants is likely to maintain a healthy growth owing to developments in the end-user industries, such as detergents and personal care products, especially in the developing economies. Other factors that will contribute to demand include low prices and easy availability of surfactants that have made their range of applications even wider. The four broad categories into which surfactants can be classified include amphoteric (or zwitterionic), anionic, cationic and nonionic. They are primarily used in detergents, cleaners, soaps, cosmetics & personal care products, oilfield chemicals, and petroleum production, paints, plastics, and agrochemicals, among others.
Detergents, Soaps & Cleaners form the largest application for Surfactants, the global market for which is forecast to be US$10.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$14.4 billion by 2025. Global demand for Surfactants in Cosmetics & Personal Care Products is likely to witness the fastest 2019-2025 CAGR of 5.8%.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uniob3
