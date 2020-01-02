Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfactants - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for surfactants is likely to maintain a healthy growth owing to developments in the end-user industries, such as detergents and personal care products, especially in the developing economies. Other factors that will contribute to demand include low prices and easy availability of surfactants that have made their range of applications even wider. The four broad categories into which surfactants can be classified include amphoteric (or zwitterionic), anionic, cationic and nonionic. They are primarily used in detergents, cleaners, soaps, cosmetics & personal care products, oilfield chemicals, and petroleum production, paints, plastics, and agrochemicals, among others.

Detergents, Soaps & Cleaners form the largest application for Surfactants, the global market for which is forecast to be US$10.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$14.4 billion by 2025. Global demand for Surfactants in Cosmetics & Personal Care Products is likely to witness the fastest 2019-2025 CAGR of 5.8%.



Research Findings & Coverage

The market for Surfactants, globally, analyzed in this report with respect to product types/sub-types and applications

Market size of Surfactants is estimated in this report by product types/sub-types and applications across all major countries

Biosurfactants Gaining Ground Despite Drawbacks

Anionic Surfactants Enhance Energy Efficiency of MnO2 Batteries

Improvements in Nonionic Surfactant Vesicles for Drug Delivery

Catanionic Mixtures Find Wider Application

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 36

The industry guide includes the contact details for 106 companies

Product Outline

The market for key product types/sub-types of Surfactants studied in this report comprise the following:

Amphoteric Surfactants

Anionic Surfactants Carboxylates Phosphate Esters Sulfates Sulphonates

Cationic Surfactants

Nonionic Surfactants

Other Surfactants

The report analyzes the market for the following major applications of Surfactants:

Agrochemicals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Detergents, Soaps & Cleaners

Food & Beverages

Oilfield Chemicals & Petroleum Production

Paints, Lacquers & Other Coatings

Plastics & Composite Materials

Textiles & Fibers

Other Applications

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Surfactants market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2025.

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Aarti Industries Ltd

Akzo Nobel BV

Arkema S.A.

ArrMaz

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Astrix SA

ATRP Solutions

BASF SE

Brenntag North America, Inc

Brenntag Specialities

Cepsa

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Desmet Ballestra S.P.A

DKS Co., Ltd.

Dow Chemical

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

Enaspol A. S

EOC Group

Evonik Industries AG

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd

GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Goulston Technologies, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Huntsman's Chemical

Indorama Ventures

Itaconix Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

KLK Oleo

LEUNA-Tenside GmbH

Libra Products

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Mitsui

Nippon Shokubai

Nouryon

Oxiteno SA

Pilot Chemical Company

PTT Global Chemical

Ravago

SABIC

SASOL Ltd

Scharer & Schlapfer AG

Shell Chemical LP

Sino-Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sinolight Chemicals Co., Ltd

Sirrus

Solvay SA

Stepan Company

The Dow Chemical Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unger Fabrikker A.S.

Unilever

Unitop Chemicals Pvt., Ltd.

Vantage

Yipin USA

