Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Impact of US-China Trade War Developments on the Taiwanese Communications Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



On May 14th 2019, the US announced new punitive tariffs on US$ 300 billion in Chinese imports. Meanwhile, the punitive tariff rate for the previous list of US$ 200 billion increased from 10% to 25%, marking the start of a new, more intensive stage of the trade war.



Many Taiwanese telecoms that had previously used China for their main production base are now expecting more hits to their bottom line, and are currently accelerating their relocation plans.

Key Topics Covered:



1. The Latest Developments in the Sino-US Trade War

2. The Impact on the Communications Industry

2.1 Telecom Products on the US$ 325 Billion List

2.2 The Impact by Category

3. The Impact on Smartphones

3.1 The Impact on OEMs

3.2 The Impact on Semiconductors

3.2.1 IC Designers

3.2.2 IC Manufacturers

3.2.3 IC Packaging and Testing

4. Industry Countermeasures

4.1 Setting up Factories Directly in the US

4.2 Exporting through Hong Kong

4.3 Returning to Taiwan 8

4.4 Looking to Southeast Asia

Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Accton

Technology

Apple

Arima

Broadcom

Compal

Foxconn

HiSilicon

MediaTek

Merry

NVidia

Pegatron

Qualcomm

Sercomm

Wistron

Wistron NeWeb

Xilinx

Zhen Ding Technolog

