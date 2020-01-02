Pune, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global image recognition market size is projected to reach USD 81.88 billion by 2026. The increasing incorporation of artificial intelligence in image recognition will fuel the demand for the product across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “ Image recognition market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Services (Implementation, Consulting and Training, and Support and Maintenance), By Technology (Barcode Recognition, Facial Recognition, Object Recognition, Pattern Recognition, and Optical Character Recognition), By Applications (Scanning and Imaging, Security and Surveillance, Image Search, Augmented Reality, and Marketing and Advertising), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By End-User (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 20.19 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The image recognition technology finds applications in widespread domains. The use of image recognition technology in surveillance and security systems, data validation, tracking, and data analysis will fuel the demand for the product across the world. The increasing investment in the research and development of newer image recognition methods and software will aid the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The demand for image recognition has risen dramatically in recent years, accounting to widespread product applications and improved efficacies. The increasing smartphone penetration has provided a huge potential for the companies operating in the market.



Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches have made the highest impact on market growth. In April 2019, Honeywell announced the launch of a new technology with AI-integrated capabilities in connected security platforms. The product was launched with in collaboration with Intel with the aim to improve site security and operator productivity. Through this product, the company plans to expand its portfolio of image recognition products and establish a stronghold in the market. The report includes a few of the major product launches of recent times and gauges their impact on the global market.



North America to Witness High Growth; Widespread Product Applications Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing image recognition market trends across major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in North America will witness high growth in the coming years, due to the growing demand for image recognition across several industries. The growing incorporation of image recognition technology in banking sectors will contribute to market growth. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest growing market among due to the increasing investments in product development.

Key Industry Developments:

April 2018: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced a collaboration with NetEase Youdao for the implementation of Youdao’s real-scene augmented reality (AR) translation-based platforms.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global image recognition market are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVidia Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

LTU technologies

NEC Corporation



Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Image recognition market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Hardware Software Services Implementation Consulting and Training Support and Maintenance By Technology (Value) Barcode Recognition Facial Recognition Object Recognition Pattern Recognition Optical Character Recognition By Application (Value) Scanning and Imaging Security and Surveillance Image Search Augmented Reality Marketing and Advertising By Deployment (Value) On-Premises Cloud By End-User (Value) BFSI Media and Entertainment Retail and Consumer Goods IT and Telecom Government Healthcare Transportation and Logistics Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued…!!!





