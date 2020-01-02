CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK: DGDM) announced today that it completed the acquisition of Black Bird Potentials Inc., a Montana-licensed industrial hemp grower and a manufacturer and distributor of Zero-THC CBD products under its Grizzly Creek Naturals™ label. The company has adopted the business plan of Black Bird and the company’s ongoing operations are now those of Black Bird. The acquisition of Black Bird was made solely with shares of DGDM stock.



In conjunction with the acquisition, Black Bird’s management took ownership control of DGDM and now controls DGDM’s Board of Directors. However, Jack Jie Qin remains as a Director of DGDM, with William E. Sluss joining the Board of Directors and continuing to serve as DGDM’s Chief Financial Officer.

DGDM’s new President, Fabian G. Deneault, commented, “the entire Black Bird team, which includes our incredibly supportive shareholders, is excited about the opportunity to bring our business vision to the public realm. And we believe the synergy achieved with the continued involvement of Jack and Bill as integral parts of the Black Bird team will yield dynamic results for all of our shareholders.” Continuing, Mr. Deneault stated, “on the business side, we produce only zero-THC CBD products, which we sell through distributors, to retailers and through our website: GrizzlyCreekNaturals.com. We believe sales of our company-produced Grizzly Creek Naturals CBD products will continue its steady expansion during 2020. In addition, 2020 will see us expand our Montana-licensed industrial hemp production and, once EPA-certification is obtained, begin sales of our exciting plant-based biopesticide product, MiteXstream™.”

Corporate Action

The Board of Directors of DGDM has approved a corporate name change to “Black Bird Potentials Inc.” During January, application will be made to FINRA for approval and implementation of the name change. The effective date of the name change will be announced, once determined.

About Black Bird Potentials Inc.

Founded in October 2018, Black Bird Potentials manufactures and sells Zero-THC CBD products, including CBD Oils and CBD-infused personal care products. In addition, Black Bird Potentials is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. Black Bird Potentials is the exclusive U.S. distributor for MiteXstream, a pesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants. EPA approval of MiteXstream is expected in late 2020. Black Bird’s website is: https://www.bbpotentials.com.

The SEC filings of Black Bird Potentials Inc. made pursuant to Regulation A are available at:

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=black+bird&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

About Digital Development Partners, Inc.

DGDM has adopted the business plan of Black Bird Potentials Inc.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate,” or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone’s past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the company’s filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact :

Eric Newlan

Vice President

eric@newlan.com



