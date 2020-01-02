Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Arthroscopy Products and Sports Medicine Implants (2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for arthroscopy products and sports medicine implants. Geographic markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW), which includes all other countries.
This report provides the following useful information:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Clinical Overview
1.1 Arthroscopic knee surgery
2. Arthroscopy Procedure Volumes
2.1 Knee arthroscopy procedures
2.2 Anterior cruciate ligament arthroscopy procedures
2.3 Shoulder arthroscopy procedures
2.4 Wrist arthroscopy procedures
2.5 Hip arthroscopy procedures
2.6 Ankle and elbow arthroscopy procedures
2.7 Bibliography
3. Arthroscopy Products Market
3.1 Market analysis
3.2 Arthroscopic visualization products
3.3 Fluid management products
3.4 Instruments (manual)
3.5 Instruments (powered)
3.6 Bibliography
4. Soft Tissue Fixation/Sports Medicine Implants
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ic6wc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: