Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Prepaid North America: Market Review and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research report, Commercial Prepaid North America: Market Review and Forecast, 2018-2023, reviews commercial prepaid cards across all product types, systems, and business sectors which account for about $1.5 trillion of business spending in certain portions of business-to-business (B2B) spend. The report analyzes the detailed categories and segments of prepaid card spending loads. The research report also provides updated trends and forecasts through 2023 in the U.S. market and for the first time also high-level views on the commercial prepaid market in Canada.
"Of the 16 segments associated with commercial prepaid spending loads in the U.S. market, we expect continued growth in almost all of them during the next few years," commented the co-author of the report. "The exceptions are those few segments related to improved personal income reducing the government program sizes, but of course this is a fluid situation and things can change."
Highlights of the report include:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Introduction
North American E-Payments
Commercial Prepaid Spending Review: North America
Payments Trend Alignment
Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lnms8e
