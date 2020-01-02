Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food E-Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the global food e-commerce (i.e., online grocery, or e-grocery) market including key trends in major regions and national markets. Historical data are provided for 2013 and 2018 with forecasts for 2023 and 2028. Year by year historical market volatility is also addressed. Data are provided in dollar value. Also included is an analysis of the industry key players and their competitive strategies.
Food e-commerce sales are broken out for the following regions and countries:
- North America (US and Canada)
- Western & Eastern Europe (UK, Germany, and France)
- Asia/Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India)
- Latin America
- Africa/Mideast
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- China, the US, & Japan Lead in Online Food Shopping
- Retailers Ramp Up Same-Day Delivery Services Across Major Cities
- Acquisitions & Strategic Partnerships Are Key Competitive Strategies for E-Grocery Players
2. Global Market Overview
- Key Findings
- Historical Market Trends
- Factors Impacting Demand
- Global Internet Connections
- E-Commerce Spending Trends by Income Level
- Population Size & Urbanization Rates
- Infrastructure & Geography
- Mobile Payment Formats & Usage
- Competition from Brick & Mortar Retailers
- Key Food & Drink Products Purchased Online
- Order Fulfillment
- Order Picking & Packing
- Delivery Options
- Opportunities
- Advantages for Consumers
- Same-Day Delivery
- Online-to-Offline (O2O) Experience
- Penetration of Rural Areas
- Last-Mile Delivery
- Legal & Regulatory Environment
- Antitrust
- Consumer Privacy & Data Protection
- Value-Added Tax (VAT) & Cross-Border Sales
- Food-Safety Regulations & Standards
- Liability in Employing Third-Party Delivery Firms
3. Regional Outlook
- Demand Forecast by Region
- Table Global Food E-Commerce Sales by Region, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)
- North America
- North America: Market Position
- North America: Sales Trends & Forecast
- Table North America: Food E-Commerce Sales by Country, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)
- North America: Leading E-Grocery Retailers
- Table North America: Leading E-Grocery Retailers by Country
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Europe: Market Position
- Europe: Sales Trends & Forecast
- Table Europe: Food E-Commerce Sales by Country, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)
- Europe: Leading E-Grocery Retailers
- Table Europe: Leading E-Grocery Retailers by Country
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia/Pacific
- Asia/Pacific: Market Position
- Asia/Pacific: Sales Trends & Forecast
- Table Asia/Pacific: Factors Driving Food E-Commerce Sales by Country
- Table Asia/Pacific: Food E-Commerce Sales by Country, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)
- Asia/Pacific: Leading E-Grocery Retailers
- Table Asia/Pacific: Leading E-Grocery Retailers by Country
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Latin America
- Latin America: Market Position
- Latin America: Sales Trends & Forecast
- Table Latin America: Food E-Commerce Sales by Country, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)
- Latin America: Leading E-Grocery Retailers
- Table Latin America: Leading E-Grocery Retailers by Country
- Africa/Mideast
- Africa/Mideast: Market Position
- Africa/Mideast: Sales Trends & Forecast
- Table Africa/Mideast: Food E-Commerce Sales by Country, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)
- Africa/Mideast: Leading E-Grocery Retailers
- Table Africa/Mideast: Leading E-Grocery Retailers by Type
4. Online Grocery Providers
- Key Findings
- Food E-Commerce Vendors by Type
- Online Grocery Order & Fulfillment Process
- Pure-Play Online Retailers
- Brick & Mortar Retailers
- Third-Party Service Providers
- Leaders in Food E-Commerce
- Other Major Food E-Commerce Retailers
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Table Selected Acquisitions & Divestitures
- Cooperative Agreements
- Table Selected Cooperative Agreements
5. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group
- Amazon.com
- JD.com
- Walmart
