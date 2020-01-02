Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2014 - 2023) by Value and Volume across 30+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional Construction, - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this research, the global building construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 6.7% to reach US$ 7,655.8 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on global building construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 2,6000+ charts and 2,100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 200 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 globally.
KPIs covered include the following:
Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:
Countries Covered
Reason to Buy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4bbpp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: