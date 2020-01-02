Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2014 - 2023) by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this research, the global construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 6.5% to reach US$ 10,835.6 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be US$ 2,366.4 billion in 2018, posting a CAGR of 3.9% during review period.
Backed by continuous major economic growth in various developed and emerging markets along with lucrative financing deals backed by low interest rates are bound to boost the average revenues of the global construction industry. This makes the overall outlook on the construction sector positive.
Middle East, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness the most rapid growth in 2019. Strong economic scenario, increased levels of confidence and low rates of interest will hold up the structure for the expansion of the construction activities in these regions. As demand remains strong in China's infrastructure for sports segment, the country's revenues will improve. In US and Canada, we expect steady growth in residential and commercial construction sectors in both value and volume terms.
In comparison, Europe will slightly subdued growth, supported by improved construction sector conditions in various countries, which allow better residential and infrastructural spending. UK will witness sluggish construction output owing to Brexit negotiations, especially in non-residential sectors.
Growth prospects in Latin America and Africa will improve, driven by policy reforms in key countries such as Brazil and South Africa. While the construction industry possesses an overall stable credit quality, various factors including project execution issues pose risk to overall growth.
This report provides data and trend analyses on global construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 2,8000+ charts and 2,200+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 200 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 globally.
