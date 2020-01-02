BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), America’s leading independent home health, hospice and personal care company, has closed on its acquisition of Asana Hospice. Under the terms of the agreement, Amedisys acquired 100 percent of its membership interests.

“I’m delighted to officially welcome Asana Hospice to our family of caregivers,” stated Paul Kusserow, Amedisys’ president and chief executive officer. “Our strengthened team can now provide the gift of hospice to more patients in more places, enabling them to live each day to its fullest and supporting their families with compassion and grace.”

As a result of the acquisition, Amedisys adds eight locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Missouri and Kansas to its hospice network, the third largest in the country. The Company now owns and operates 146 hospice care centers in 33 states, providing care to more than 12,000 patients daily.

“We feel privileged to welcome Asana Hospice into the Amedisys family. We share our commitment to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care to patients and their families, and a culture of engagement and support to our colleagues and caregivers,” said Anthony Mollica, Amedisys’ president of hospice. “We are all in the hospice business because we care. For us, this is not our job; it’s our calling.”

This agreement is the third hospice acquisition for Amedisys in the past year. The Company acquired and integrated Compassionate Care Hospice in February 2019 and RoseRock Healthcare in April 2019.

