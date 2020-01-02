LAS VEGAS, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES ( #44513, Hall D, Sands ) – LIVALL , a pioneer in smart and safe helmets for cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts, today announced the U.S. product launch and debut of the BH51M Neo to their current line of award-winning smart and safe helmets at the 2020 International CES . In booth #44513, Hall D, Sands LIVALL will demo and showcase their entire line of helmets during the duration of CES from January 7–10, 2020.



LIVALL ’s helmets combine visibility with connectivity for commuter and leisure cyclists. The company’s newest smartphone-connected helmet specifically addresses the needs of E-Bike, E-scooter and Electric motorcycle riders. LIVALL’s RS1 helmet is a smart helmet specifically designed for skiing, snowboarding, and other outdoor winter activities.

Debuting in the U.S. at CES, the new BH51M Neo, is a robust, waterproof, fashionable smart helmet that is simple-to-use, comfortable, and packed full of genuinely useful smart tech, including all the existing features of its multi-award-winning predecessor, the BH51M .

“We are delighted to debut this game-changing new connected smart helmet at CES 2020; a show that has evolved to become the perfect fusion of technology and mobility in recent years,” said Bryan Zheng, Founder and CEO, of LIVALL. “In all facets of transportation safety is the preeminent concern, and this is especially true for cyclists who are exposed and constantly in harm’s way. LIVALL aims to create a safe cycling ecosystem; for us, safety is the ultimate luxury. The new BH51M Neo represents a quantum leap forward in safety and protection for the everyday cyclist, and all of us at LIVALL are proud to bring this breakthrough new safety innovation to the cycling and urban mobility community.”

New Features – exclusive to the BH51M Neo:

Front and Brake Warning Lights

The front warning lights work together with the 270° taillights, to protect the user’s security in all directions. When the built-in gravity acceleration sensor detects a significant deceleration, the front and taillights will be highlighted for eight seconds to draw front and rear vehicles’ and pedestrians’ attention.

Auto-Off and Anti-Loss Alarm

Auto-off ensures maximum battery longevity, turning off automatically when the helmet is disconnected from the phone and inactive for 15 minutes. Anti-loss alarm is activated when the helmet is connected to your phone and the distance between helmet and phone exceeds 15m, both the helmet and phone will alarm.

Key Features of the BH51M Neo include:

Smart Lighting ( Automatic Sensor Lighting / Wireless Turn Signals ) – Smart lighting integrates adaptive technology to ensure your visibility in dark conditions. Operate wireless LED turn signals via handlebar remote control to alert traffic of turning direction for enhanced visibility and rider safety.



( ) – Smart lighting integrates adaptive technology to ensure your visibility in dark conditions. Operate wireless LED turn signals via handlebar remote control to alert traffic of turning direction for enhanced visibility and rider safety. Fall Detection – In the event of an accident, the emergency system will kick in automatically and send your GPS location to your emergency contacts.



– In the event of an accident, the emergency system will kick in automatically and send your GPS location to your emergency contacts. Press for SOS – If in distress, press the red button on the remote for five seconds and your emergency contacts will receive an alert message with your GPS location.



– If in distress, press the red button on the remote for five seconds and your emergency contacts will receive an alert message with your GPS location. One-Click Answer – Answer phone calls using the remote control and enjoy clear sound both ways with the helmet's built-in Bluetooth speakers and wind-proof microphone.



– Answer phone calls using the remote control and enjoy clear sound both ways with the helmet's built-in Bluetooth speakers and wind-proof microphone. PTT Walkie-Talkie – Easily communicate with your fellow cyclists using the Walkie-Talkie function when riding in a group.



– Easily communicate with your fellow cyclists using the Walkie-Talkie function when riding in a group. Voice Navigation – Listen to GPS voice navigation via the built-in speaker with your connected smartphone.



– Listen to GPS voice navigation via the built-in speaker with your connected smartphone. Stereo speakers – Quality music, audiobook and podcast playback is delivered through Bluetooth stereo speakers strategically placed above the ears, allowing you to stay alert to surrounding traffic.

Compatible with Strava, iHealth and Siri through the LIVALL Riding app.

The BH51M Neo will retail with an MSRP of $169.00 USD on Amazon.com and is available in graphite black or sandstone grey.

Meetings/Demos At CES:

Members of the media and industry contacts wishing to book a specific date/time for demo and briefing can contact Megan Kathman, Skyya PR at megan@skyya.com and 651-785-3212. Those seeking images, B-Roll, and additional information, can also access the LIVALL press kit .

About LIVALL:

Located in Shenzhen, LIVALL Tech Co., Ltd . is adept at developing, designing and manufacturing fashionable and multifunctional patented helmetphones to maximize riders’ safety. With more than 170 patents and advanced equipment, LIVALL has strict standards and massive production capacity to meet the huge market demand. With a primary focus on product innovation and product experience, this firm has received recognition and trust from the industry and the users. Furthermore, it obtained more than 30 awards and over 10 international certifications including CPSC1203, EN1078, CE, FCC, NCC, ROHS, BQB, etc.

