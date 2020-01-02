WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, today announced that the company will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.



The presentation will be given by Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Apellis, and will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at http://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials. For additional information about Apellis and APL-2, please visit http://www.apellis.com .

Investor Contact:

Sam Martin / Maghan Meyers

Argot Partners

sam@argotpartners.com / maghan@argotpartners.com

212.600.1902

Media Contact:

Tracy Vineis

media@apellis.com

617.420.4839