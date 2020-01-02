CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta Proud, a grassroots group that celebrates the uniqueness of Alberta, will host a one-day "Value of Alberta" conference to examine Alberta's place in Confederation and the feasibility of Alberta becoming more autonomous.

Alberta Proud spokesperson Becca Polak commented, "Every day we hear from members of the Alberta Proud community debating what is possible with Alberta's future. Most of our community wants a Canada that values Alberta. We want both Alberta and Canada to succeed, but we also feel that many elements of Canada are blockading Alberta and holding our future at ransom. Our members wanted to know what was possible and what can be done. So we decided to host this conference to further the discussion."



The "Value of Alberta" conference will discuss the threats from the Canadian government and what credible options there are in pursuit of a future that is fair to Alberta. Many Albertans are frustrated but they still want a credible plan on how to deal with Ottawa and to make things better.



Announced Keynote speakers include:

Dr. Ted Morton on "What we’ve tried before: Was the ‘West Wants In’ a worthwhile failure or just a failure?"

on "What we’ve tried before: Was the ‘West Wants In’ a worthwhile failure or just a failure?" Conrad Black on "Is there a Canadian Manifesto without Alberta?"

on "Is there a Canadian Manifesto without Alberta?" and a panel on "The Economic Value of Alberta" with prominent Alberta economist Dr. Jack Mintz and former Federal Finance Minister Joe Oliver

"We think that all Albertans who are concerned about these issues will benefit from this conference," said Polak. "No matter how you feel about separation or more autonomy for Alberta it is useful to understand where Alberta stands today, how we got here, and the options that are available to us in the future. The conference will explore all options including those that aren't necessarily autonomy but represent as much autonomy as necessary for Albertans to regain control of its future."



The Value of Alberta Conference is set for Saturday January 18th at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre. More conference details will be announced at www.AlbertaProud.org .



Alberta Proud thanks its sponsors especially Buffalo Project and Canadians for Democracy and Prosperity.



For more information or to arrange an interview with Miss Polak please call 780-668-2772 or send an email to abproudmedia@gmail.com



