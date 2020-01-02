SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Qingke” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it will participate in and meet with institutional investors at the Morgan Stanley China New Economy Summit in Beijing from January 6 to January 8, 2020.



About Qingke

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. Qingke signs long-term leases with individual landlords in different locations in relatively inexpensive yet convenient locations and manages them centrally, leveraging its advanced IT and mobile technologies. Technology is the core of Qingke’s business and is applied to every step of its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables Qingke to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company’s operations and business outlook contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: Qingke’s goal and strategies; Qingke’s limited operating history; Qingke’s ability to achieve or maintain profitability or continue as a going concern in the future; Qingke’s ability to access financing on favorable terms in a timely manner and maintain and expand its cooperation with financial institutions; Qingke’s ability to attract and retain tenants; Qingke’s ability to expand into new markets; Qingke’s ability to compete effectively; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Qingke’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please visit http://ir.qk365.com .

