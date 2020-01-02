Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Preschool Market Forecast 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, Indian Preschool Market Forecast 2022, the preschool market is set to thrive in India, with market revenue which is anticipated to grow with a double digit CAGR during the forecast period.



The major drivers, such as rise in disposable income, increasing number of working women, growing concept of nuclear families, and escalating demand for high quality preschool education for toddlers, have been mentioned in the report. Similarly, increasing acceptance of the importance of education and the growing acceptance of franchising education is providing a thrust to new players to enter the preschool industry of the country.



The preschool education market has emerged as one of the most lucrative segments of the Indian education industry. The organized and structured pre-primary education program for children in the age group of 2-5 years is referred to as the preschool school education. Currently, the preschool market of India is highly unorganized and thus, continues to gain considerable attention and investments from both the new as well as existing industry players.



Furthermore, few hindrances, such as presence of unorganized players and lack of regulations, which are slowing down the growth of the Indian preschool market, have also been mentioned in the report. Moreover, the report covers the impact of these factors on the performance of the market players. The various types of business models currently being employed in the Indian preschool market have also dealt with in the report.



The prominent players in Indian preschool market have been discussed in the last section of the report. A brief business overview about each of these players has been provided, along with their regional presence, infrastructure and teaching methodology employed. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the Indian preschool market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Defining the Preschool Market



4. Overview of Indian Preschool Market



5. Market Drivers

5.1 Increasing Consumer Base

5.2 Rising Disposable Income

5.3 Changing Consumer Behavior

5.4 Decreasing Gender Gap in Working Population

5.5 Rising Focus on Franchising Mechanism



6. Market Performance and Future Outlook

6.1 Market Structure

6.2 Market Revenue



7. Market Projection and Analysis



8. Business Model Analysis



9. Market Restraints



10. Key Players

10.1 Kidzee

10.2 Shemrock

10.3 EuroKids

10.4 Mother's Pride

10.5 Kangaroo Kids

10.6 Tree House

10.7 Smart Kids

10.8 Podar Jumbo Kids

10.9 Maple Bear

10.10 ABC Montessori



