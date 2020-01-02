2 January 2020
Dividend Announcement
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).
The dividend will be paid on Friday, 31 January 2020 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 10 January 2020. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 9 January 2020.
The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities. As at 30 December 2019, the asset class weightings of the Fund’s portfolio were:
|Asset Class
|Portfolio Weighting
|Real Estate
|22.2%
|Financials
|17.8%
|Pipelines
|14.5%
|Industrials
|12.3%
|Power & Utilities
|11.3%
|Energy
|7.5%
|Telecommunication Services
|6.0%
|Consumer Staples
|2.6%
|Bonds and Convertible Debentures
|2.5%
|Information Technology
|2.0%
|Other
|1.3%
For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:
|Assistant Secretary
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey)
Limited
Tel.: 01481 702400
|Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
St Heller, JERSEY