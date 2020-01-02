2 January 2020

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).

The dividend will be paid on Friday, 31 January 2020 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 10 January 2020. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 9 January 2020.

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities. As at 30 December 2019, the asset class weightings of the Fund’s portfolio were:

Asset Class Portfolio Weighting Real Estate 22.2% Financials 17.8% Pipelines 14.5% Industrials 12.3% Power & Utilities 11.3% Energy 7.5% Telecommunication Services 6.0% Consumer Staples 2.6% Bonds and Convertible Debentures 2.5% Information Technology 2.0% Other 1.3%



For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned: