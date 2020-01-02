   

                        2 January 2020

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).

The dividend will be paid on Friday, 31 January 2020 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 10 January 2020.  The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 9 January 2020. 

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT.  The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.  As at 30 December 2019, the asset class weightings of the Fund’s portfolio were:

                       

Asset ClassPortfolio Weighting
Real Estate22.2%
Financials17.8%
Pipelines14.5%
Industrials12.3%
Power & Utilities11.3%
Energy7.5%
Telecommunication Services6.0%
Consumer Staples2.6%
Bonds and Convertible Debentures2.5%
Information Technology2.0%
Other1.3%

                       
For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:

Assistant Secretary
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey)
Limited
Tel.: 01481 702400		 Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016