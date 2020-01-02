Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abuse Deterrent Formulation Technologies Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Abuse-Deterrent Formulation Technologies Market, 2019-2030 features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of industry players that are offering various abuse-deterrent formulation technologies to different pharmaceutical companies.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be signed between drug and technology developers in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.
The report features likely distribution of the current and forecasted financial opportunity across:
Amongst other elements, the report features:
In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several stakeholders in this domain.
The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Prescription Drug Abuse / Misuse
3.3. Commonly Abused Drug Classes
3.3.1. Opioids
3.3.2. Antidepressants
3.3.3. Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants
3.4. Preliminary Strategies to Prevent Abuse
3.4.1. Role of Healthcare Authorities / Policy Makers
3.4.2. Role of Pharmacists
3.4.3. Role of Clinicians
3.4.4. Role of Patients
3.5. Abuse Deterrent Formulations and Affiliated Technologies
3.5.1. Types of Abuse Deterrent Formulation Approaches
3.5.1.1. Physical and Chemical Barriers
3.5.1.2. Prodrug Approach
3.5.1.3. Chemical Agonists / Antagonists
3.5.1.4. Aversion
3.5.1.5. Drug Delivery Systems
3.5.1.6. Others
3.6. Future Perspectives
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Abuse Deterrent Formulation Technologies: Overall Market Landscape
5. COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS OF TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Methodology
5.3. Platform Competitiveness Analysis
6. COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Acura Pharmaceuticals
6.3. Altus Formulation
6.4. BioDelivery Sciences International
6.5. CIMA LABS (acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical)
6.6. Elysium Therapeutics
6.7. Grnenthal
6.8. Intellipharmaceutics
6.9. Purdue Pharma
6.10. TITAN Pharmaceuticals
7. PATENT ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Scope and Methodology
7.3. Abuse Deterrent Formulation Technologies: Analysis of Patent Portfolio
7.4. Abuse-Deterrent Formulation Technologies: Patent Benchmarking Analysis
8. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Partnership Models
8.3. Abuse-Deterrent Formulation Technologies: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
9. LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES FOR DEVELOPMENT OF ABUSE DETERRENT ALTERNATIVES
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Likely Candidates for ADFs: Opioids
9.3. Likely Candidates for ADFs: Antidepressants
9.4. Likely Candidates for ADFs: CNS Stimulants
9.5. Concluding Remarks
10. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
10.3. Overall Abuse-Deterrent Technologies Market, 2019-2030
10.4. Abuse-Deterrent Technologies Market: Distribution by Upfront and Milestone Payments, 2019-2030
10.5. Abuse Deterrent Technologies Market: Distribution by Drug Class, 2019-2030
10.6. Abuse Deterrent Technologies Market: Distribution by Abuse Deterrence Approach, 2019-2030
10.7. Abuse Deterrent Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of End Product, 2019-2030
10.8. Abuse Deterrent Technologies Market: Geographical Distribution, 2019-2030
10.9. Concluding Remarks
11. CONCLUSION
12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Elysium Therapeutics
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Interview Transcript: Greg Sturmer, Chief Executive Officer
12.3. Lucideon
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Interview Transcript: Aia Malik, Commercial Development Manager, Healthcare
13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
