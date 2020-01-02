Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Truck Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive overview of the automated truck market has been presented in this report. The research report offers key insights into the automated truck market, along with the key trends and notable developments that are observed in the landscape.

A comprehensive analysis of the pricing and adoption trends of the automated truck market has been included in the business asset. The comprehensive report assesses information regarding the significant factors that are instrumental to the growth of the automated truck market during the forecast period.

The report also analyzes the evolving demand of end users and crucial trends influencing the future growth trajectory of the automated truck market. This will help stakeholders of the automated truck market gain significant insights and further aid in making well-informed business decisions.

The business asset also elucidates the key strategies of leading players and the competition intensity prevailing in the automated truck market. The report discusses Porter's five force analysis, and offers a brief assessment regarding the impact of the competition on the automated truck market. The study comprises a competition matrix that profiles the key players operating in the automated truck market, along with their strategies, recent developments, and volume and value share.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key drivers and restraints observed in the automated truck market?

What are the significant opportunities for the manufacturers of automated trucks?

What are the winning strategies followed by manufacturers of automated trucks?

What is the present and future value potential of the automated truck market?

What are the major trends observed in Asia-Pacific that contribute to the growth of the automated truck market?

Which truck type will remain lucrative for market growth?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Automated Truck Market

3.1. Global Automated Truck Market Size, US$ Mn, 2018-2027



4. Market Overview

4.1. Overview

4.2. Key Trend Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.4. Opportunity

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.6.1. List of Key Manufacturers

4.6.2. List of Customers

4.6.3. Level of Integration

4.7. Regulatory Scenario

4.8. SWOT Analysis



5. Impact of Driver's Availability in the Region on Global Autonomous Truck Market



6. Global Automated Truck Market Analysis and Forecast, By Truck Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. Global Automated Truck Volume & Revenue Million Units, (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Truck Type, 2018-2027

6.3.1. Cab Integrated Trucks

6.3.2. Cabless Trucks

6.4. Global Automated Truck Attractiveness Analysis, by Truck Type



7. Global Automated Truck Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use industry

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Automated Truck Volume & Revenue, Million Units, (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use industry, 2018-2027

7.3.1. Mining

7.3.2. Logistics

7.4. Global Automated Truck Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use industry



8. Global Automated Truck Market Analysis and Forecast, by Autonomy Level

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Global Automated Truck Volume & Revenue, Million Units, (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Autonomy Level, 2018-2027

8.3.1. Level 3

8.3.2. Level 4

8.3.3. Level 5

8.4. Global Automated Truck Attractiveness Analysis, by Autonomy Level



9. Global Automated Truck Market Analysis and Forecast, by Sensor

9.1. Introduction & Definition

9.2. Key Findings

9.3. Global Automated Truck Volume & Revenue, Million Units, (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Sensor, 2018-2027

9.3.1. RADAR

9.3.2. LiDAR

9.3.3. Camera

9.3.4. others

9.4. Automated Truck Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Sensor



10. Global Automated Truck Market Analysis and Forecast, by Class

10.1. Introduction & Definition

10.2. Key Findings

10.3. Global Automated Truck Volume & Revenue, Million Units, (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Class, 2018-2027

10.3.1. Class 8 & Class 9

10.3.2. Ultra Class Trucks

10.4. Global Automated Truck Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Class



11. Global Automated Truck Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Global Automated Truck Volume & Revenue Million Units, (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018-2027

11.2.1. North America

11.2.2. Latin America

11.2.3. Europe

11.2.4. Asia Pacific

11.2.5. Middle East & Africa

11.3. Global Automated Truck Automated Truck Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



12. North America Automated Truck Market Size and Forecast Million Units, (US$ Mn), 2018-2027



13. Europe Automated Truck Market Size and Forecast Million Units, (US$ Mn), 2018-2027



14. Asia Pacific Automated Truck Market Size and Forecast Million Units, (US$ Mn), 2018-2027



15. Middle East & Africa Automated Truck Market Size and Forecast Million Units, (US$ Mn), 2018-2027



16. Latin America Automated Truck Market Size and Forecast Million Units, (US$ Mn), 2018-2027



17. Competition Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

17.2. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

17.3. Company Financials

17.4. Executive Bios/ Key Executive Changes

17.5. Key Market Players (Details - Overview, Overall Volume & Revenue, Recent Developments, Strategy)

17.5.1. AB Volvo

17.5.2. Aptiv

17.5.3. Autonomous Solutions Inc.

17.5.4. Caterpillar Inc.

17.5.5. Continental AG

17.5.6. Daimler AG

17.5.7. Denso Corporation

17.5.8. EMBARK

17.5.9. Hitachi Ltd.

17.5.10. Intel Corporation

17.5.11. Komatsu Corporation

17.5.12. NVIDIA

17.5.13. PECCAR, Inc.

17.5.14. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

17.5.15. Robert Bosch GmbH

17.5.16. Valeo

17.5.17. WABCO

17.5.18. Waymo LLC

17.5.19. ZF Friedrichshafen AG



