Dublin, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Truck Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive overview of the automated truck market has been presented in this report. The research report offers key insights into the automated truck market, along with the key trends and notable developments that are observed in the landscape.
A comprehensive analysis of the pricing and adoption trends of the automated truck market has been included in the business asset. The comprehensive report assesses information regarding the significant factors that are instrumental to the growth of the automated truck market during the forecast period.
The report also analyzes the evolving demand of end users and crucial trends influencing the future growth trajectory of the automated truck market. This will help stakeholders of the automated truck market gain significant insights and further aid in making well-informed business decisions.
The business asset also elucidates the key strategies of leading players and the competition intensity prevailing in the automated truck market. The report discusses Porter's five force analysis, and offers a brief assessment regarding the impact of the competition on the automated truck market. The study comprises a competition matrix that profiles the key players operating in the automated truck market, along with their strategies, recent developments, and volume and value share.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Automated Truck Market
3.1. Global Automated Truck Market Size, US$ Mn, 2018-2027
4. Market Overview
4.1. Overview
4.2. Key Trend Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.4. Opportunity
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.6.1. List of Key Manufacturers
4.6.2. List of Customers
4.6.3. Level of Integration
4.7. Regulatory Scenario
4.8. SWOT Analysis
5. Impact of Driver's Availability in the Region on Global Autonomous Truck Market
6. Global Automated Truck Market Analysis and Forecast, By Truck Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings
6.3. Global Automated Truck Volume & Revenue Million Units, (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Truck Type, 2018-2027
6.3.1. Cab Integrated Trucks
6.3.2. Cabless Trucks
6.4. Global Automated Truck Attractiveness Analysis, by Truck Type
7. Global Automated Truck Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use industry
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings
7.3. Global Automated Truck Volume & Revenue, Million Units, (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use industry, 2018-2027
7.3.1. Mining
7.3.2. Logistics
7.4. Global Automated Truck Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use industry
8. Global Automated Truck Market Analysis and Forecast, by Autonomy Level
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings
8.3. Global Automated Truck Volume & Revenue, Million Units, (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Autonomy Level, 2018-2027
8.3.1. Level 3
8.3.2. Level 4
8.3.3. Level 5
8.4. Global Automated Truck Attractiveness Analysis, by Autonomy Level
9. Global Automated Truck Market Analysis and Forecast, by Sensor
9.1. Introduction & Definition
9.2. Key Findings
9.3. Global Automated Truck Volume & Revenue, Million Units, (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Sensor, 2018-2027
9.3.1. RADAR
9.3.2. LiDAR
9.3.3. Camera
9.3.4. others
9.4. Automated Truck Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Sensor
10. Global Automated Truck Market Analysis and Forecast, by Class
10.1. Introduction & Definition
10.2. Key Findings
10.3. Global Automated Truck Volume & Revenue, Million Units, (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Class, 2018-2027
10.3.1. Class 8 & Class 9
10.3.2. Ultra Class Trucks
10.4. Global Automated Truck Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Class
11. Global Automated Truck Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
11.1. Key Findings
11.2. Global Automated Truck Volume & Revenue Million Units, (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018-2027
11.2.1. North America
11.2.2. Latin America
11.2.3. Europe
11.2.4. Asia Pacific
11.2.5. Middle East & Africa
11.3. Global Automated Truck Automated Truck Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
12. North America Automated Truck Market Size and Forecast Million Units, (US$ Mn), 2018-2027
13. Europe Automated Truck Market Size and Forecast Million Units, (US$ Mn), 2018-2027
14. Asia Pacific Automated Truck Market Size and Forecast Million Units, (US$ Mn), 2018-2027
15. Middle East & Africa Automated Truck Market Size and Forecast Million Units, (US$ Mn), 2018-2027
16. Latin America Automated Truck Market Size and Forecast Million Units, (US$ Mn), 2018-2027
17. Competition Landscape
17.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)
17.2. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)
17.3. Company Financials
17.4. Executive Bios/ Key Executive Changes
17.5. Key Market Players (Details - Overview, Overall Volume & Revenue, Recent Developments, Strategy)
17.5.1. AB Volvo
17.5.2. Aptiv
17.5.3. Autonomous Solutions Inc.
17.5.4. Caterpillar Inc.
17.5.5. Continental AG
17.5.6. Daimler AG
17.5.7. Denso Corporation
17.5.8. EMBARK
17.5.9. Hitachi Ltd.
17.5.10. Intel Corporation
17.5.11. Komatsu Corporation
17.5.12. NVIDIA
17.5.13. PECCAR, Inc.
17.5.14. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
17.5.15. Robert Bosch GmbH
17.5.16. Valeo
17.5.17. WABCO
17.5.18. Waymo LLC
17.5.19. ZF Friedrichshafen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j31qt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: