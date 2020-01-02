PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Whelan as Vice President of Market Access. Ms. Whelan has over 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry working in finance, sales, marketing, business development, and managed markets.



Ms. Whelan is responsible for overseeing the development and execution of Agile’s market access strategy in preparation for the potential commercialization of the company’s lead product candidate, Twirla® (AG200-15), which has a PDUFA goal date of February 16, 2020.

At the same time, Agile has filled two additional positions to further strengthen its finance and marketing capabilities. Charles S. Grass, CMA, has been named Senior Director, Finance and Matthew Riley has been named Product Manager.

“We remain focused on seeking FDA approval of Twirla and building a robust women’s health company. We continue to make strategic investments and build our team to achieve those goals,” said Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agile.

About Twirla® (AG200-15)

Twirla (levonorgestrel/ethinyl estradiol transdermal system) or AG200-15 is an investigational, once-weekly combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch that contains the active ingredients ethinyl estradiol (EE), a type of estrogen, and levonorgestrel (LNG), a type of progestin. Twirla is designed to be applied once weekly for three weeks, followed by a week without a patch. The Company has completed its Phase 3 clinical trials of Twirla and is pursuing regulatory approval in the U.S. after resubmitting a New Drug Application (NDA) for Twirla on May 16, 2019.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a forward-thinking women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our lead product candidate, Twirla® (ethinyl estradiol and levonorgestrel transdermal system), also known as AG200-15, is an investigational, non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

