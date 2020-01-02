Central to the hybrid CMS solution is the Gentex rearview-mirror-integrated display known as a Full Display Mirror (FDM). The FDM can function as either a standard auto-dimming rearview mirror or as an LCD display. When used as a display for CMS, the driver can choose between various viewing modes that present the three camera feeds in various intuitive combination views.

Central to the hybrid CMS solution is the Gentex rearview-mirror-integrated display known as a Full Display Mirror (FDM). The FDM can function as either a standard auto-dimming rearview mirror or as an LCD display. When used as a display for CMS, the driver can choose between various viewing modes that present the three camera feeds in various intuitive combination views.

The video feed from this roof-mounted camera is combined with the feeds from the exterior-mirror-integrated cameras and displayed in multiple composite views in the Gentex Full Display Mirror (FDM).

The video feed from this roof-mounted camera is combined with the feeds from the exterior-mirror-integrated cameras and displayed in multiple composite views in the Gentex Full Display Mirror (FDM).

This Aston Martin DBS Superleggera features a hybrid camera monitoring system (CMS) that uses three cameras to provide a comprehensive view of the sides and rear of the vehicle. Side-view cameras are discretely housed in each of the vehicle’s exterior mirrors; their video feeds are combined with that of a roof-mounted camera and displayed together in multiple composite views that are streamed to the driver via a rear-view mirror-integrated display inside the cockpit.

This Aston Martin DBS Superleggera features a hybrid camera monitoring system (CMS) that uses three cameras to provide a comprehensive view of the sides and rear of the vehicle. Side-view cameras are discretely housed in each of the vehicle’s exterior mirrors; their video feeds are combined with that of a roof-mounted camera and displayed together in multiple composite views that are streamed to the driver via a rear-view mirror-integrated display inside the cockpit.

This Aston Martin DBS Superleggera features a hybrid camera monitoring system (CMS) that uses three cameras to provide a comprehensive view of the sides and rear of the vehicle. Side-view cameras are discretely housed in each of the vehicle’s exterior mirrors; their video feeds are combined with that of a roof-mounted camera and displayed together in multiple composite views that are streamed to the driver via a rear-view mirror-integrated display inside the cockpit.

This Aston Martin DBS Superleggera features a hybrid camera monitoring system (CMS) that uses three cameras to provide a comprehensive view of the sides and rear of the vehicle. Side-view cameras are discretely housed in each of the vehicle’s exterior mirrors; their video feeds are combined with that of a roof-mounted camera and displayed together in multiple composite views that are streamed to the driver via a rear-view mirror-integrated display inside the cockpit.

Gentex Corporation and Aston Martin announced today they’ve jointly developed a camera-based rear vision system for future Aston Martin vehicles that dramatically improves a driver’s ability to monitor traffic to the rear and sides of the vehicle. Integrated into an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera for demonstration, the first prototype of the system will be displayed in Gentex’s booth at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, next week.

Gentex Corporation and Aston Martin announced today they’ve jointly developed a camera-based rear vision system for future Aston Martin vehicles that dramatically improves a driver’s ability to monitor traffic to the rear and sides of the vehicle. Integrated into an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera for demonstration, the first prototype of the system will be displayed in Gentex’s booth at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, next week.

ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation and Aston Martin announced today they’ve jointly developed a camera-based rear vision system for future Aston Martin vehicles that dramatically improves a driver’s ability to monitor traffic to the rear and sides of the vehicle. Integrated into an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera for demonstration, the first prototype of the system will be displayed in Gentex’s booth at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, next week.



This unique rear vision system – known as a camera monitoring system (CMS) in the automotive industry – uses three cameras to provide a comprehensive view of the sides and rear of the vehicle. Side-view cameras are discretely housed in each of the vehicle’s exterior mirrors; their video feeds are combined with that of a roof-mounted camera and displayed together in multiple composite views that are streamed to the driver via a rear-view mirror-integrated display inside the cockpit.

The Gentex and Aston Martin collaboration is part of an ongoing development program to bring CMS to future Aston Martin vehicles. For the current prototype, Aston Martin provided overall styling and engineering direction; Gentex integrated the system’s cameras, image processing software, and mirror-integrated display; and Gentex partnered with exterior mirror supplier Lumatech to engineer the exterior mirrors.

“The solution that Aston Martin chose is a hybrid CMS technology, meaning that the vehicle incorporates both cameras and standard reflective mirrors for side vision,” said Gentex Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm. “We believe a hybrid solution is the most practical and comprehensive because it’s engineered to meet automaker, driver, safety and global regulatory requirements.”

A key attribute of a hybrid CMS solution is that it enhances safety by ensuring the system is fail safe. Should weather conditions or system failure disrupt the digital view, drivers can still use their traditional interior and exterior mirrors. The new hybrid CMS also supports user preference and acceptance by permitting drivers to use standard mirror views, camera views, or a combination of both. The system can also be tuned to meet the various regulatory field-of-view requirements around the world by using different types of flat and curved glass, combined with simple alterations to the video viewing modes.

The Gentex/Aston Martin CMS solution also includes a unique auto-adjust feature that dynamically alters the video feeds from the exterior-mirror-integrated cameras to adjust for mirror position. When the driver adjusts the exterior mirrors, the system digitally optimizes the camera field-of-view to provide ideal sideward vision.

“As a global luxury brand, our vehicles combine benchmark beauty and quality with performance and driver-assistance features that evoke a sensory response,” said Aston Martin Chief Marketing Officer Simon Sproule. “The goal of this development program with Gentex is to ultimately implement a unique CMS solution that enriches the Aston Martin driving experience for our customers around the world.”

Central to the hybrid CMS solution is the Gentex rearview-mirror-integrated display known as a Full Display Mirror (FDM). The FDM can function as either a standard auto-dimming rearview mirror or as an LCD display. When used as a display for CMS, the driver can choose between various viewing modes that present the three camera feeds in various intuitive combination views.

Gentex recently began shipping its FDM for use in the 2020 Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato. The FDM was integral in supporting the next evolution of evocative Aston Martin Zagato design language without compromising rearward visibility. Featuring a sharply raked full-length carbon fiber roof that references the voluptuous shapes of the original DB4 GT Zagato, the DBS GT Zagato FDM streams live video from a single, rearward-facing camera to provide a clear, bright, panoramic view behind the vehicle.

CES (the Consumer Electronics Show) is the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technology. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association™, it has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for over 50 years. This year’s show runs January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gentex technologies will be on display in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Tech East, North Hall, booth #9013.

For more than 106 years, Aston Martin Lagonda has committed itself to the engineering and design of the world’s most beautiful hand-crafted high-luxury vehicles; a tradition that continues even today. Its status as one of the world’s most recognizable brands was born from a reputation for building segment defining two-door sports cars and grand tourers. As the company enters its second century of manufacturing great British automobiles, its diversified portfolio now includes its first-ever Sport Utility Vehicle, the DBX – available later this year – and a commitment to building a range of mid-engine hypercars and electric vehicles. Visit www.AstonMartin.com for additional information on the current and future portfolio of cars and SUVs.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eaaa8682-8f3f-4175-9d18-c44a2ffd53c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29e3ebeb-e51d-4df5-8701-b87600ff80bc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/095924d2-475f-4386-a33f-c87cbb45dfe8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f047501-7de2-4016-8bd4-e4ad32ada999

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ad01f4c-3f05-4768-97cf-a9d95c0dca3c

GENTEX MEDIA CONTACTS Gentex Media Contact



Craig Piersma

(616) 772-1590 x4316

craig.piersma@gentex.com

Gentex Investor Relations Contact



Josh O’Berski

(616) 772-1800 x5814

josh.oberski@gentex.com ASTON MARTIN MEDIA CONTACTS Global Headquarters Gaydon



Simon Sproule

VP and Chief Marketing Officer

Mobile: +44 (0)7896 621779

E-Mail: simon.sproule@astonmartin.com



Kevin Watters

Director of Communications

Mobile: +44 (0)7764 386683

E-Mail: kevin.watters@astonmartin.com



David Adams

Press Officer, Product Communications

Mobile: +44 (0)7825 863880

E-Mail: david.adams@astonmartin.com



Toby Bates

Senior Advisor, Financial Communications

Mobile : +44 (0)7584 773837

E-Mail : toby.bates1@astonmartin.com



Grace Barnie

Manager, Corporate Communications

Mobile: +44 (0)7880 903490

E-Mail: grace.barnie@astonmartin.com



Raphaele Loheac-Derboulle

Press Officer, Lifestyle Communications

Mobile: +44 (0)7801 265126

E-Mail: raphaele.loheac@astonmartin.com



Sophie Tobin

Press Officer

Mobile: +44 (0)7812 679785

E-Mail: sophie.tobin@astonmartin.com



Georgina Cook

Press Officer, UK & South Africa

Mobile: +44 (0)7824 408082

E-Mail: georgina.cook1@astonmartin.com



Julien Baudon

Junior Press Officer

Mobile: +44 (0)7785 238074

E-Mail: julien.baudon@astonmartin.com



Scott Fisher

Heritage Communications Manager

Mobile: +44 (0)7841 912225

E-mail: scott.fisher1@astonmartin.com



The Americas



Nathan Hoyt

Head of Public Relations

Mobile: +1 949 707 7747

E-Mail: nathan.hoyt@astonmartin.com



Valentine Oldham

Mobile: +1 617 721 5392

Email: valentine@valentinepr.com Continental Europe



Tina Brenner

PR Manager EU

Mobile: +49 (0) 172 8232375

E-Mail: tina.brenner@astonmartin.com



Leonardo Lucchini

PR Specialist Europe

Tel: +49 (0)69 77075 2026

Email: leonardo.lucchini@astonmartin.com



Judith Richter

PR Executive Europe

Tel: +49 (0) 69 77075 2018

Mobile: +49 (0) 162 258 1360

Email: judith.richter@astonmartin.com China



Elisa Zhou

PR Manager

Tel: +86 136 8168 3374

E-Mail: elisa.zhou1@astonmartin.com Asia Pacific



Andreas Rosén

Marketing and Communications Manager

Mobile: +65 9618 7742

Email: Andreas.Rosen@astonmartin.com



Sarah McDonald

PR - Australia

Mobile: +61 438 115 108

E-Mail: Sarah.McDonald@astonmartin.com Middle East



Ramzi Atat

Marcoms Senior Manager

+971 (50) 5187778

E-Mail. ramzi.atat@astonmartin.com



Sandra Schneider

Tel: +971 50 524 0120

E-Mail: sandra@schneider-pr.net



