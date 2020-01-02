ROSH HA’AYN, Israel, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, today announced that Textil del Valle South America , a vertically integrated garment manufacturing company based in Peru, has chosen to implement Kornit’s digital direct-to-garment (DTG) printing technology at its 1.1 million-square-foot facility in Lima, Peru.



Textil del Valle services many of the world’s most prominent apparel brands, including global leaders in sports and athleisurewear.

“Kornit’s sustainable print technology provides the last piece of the puzzle, so we have the ‘full package’ for manufacturing the garment itself, imprinting it on demand based on the customer need, and shipping it ourselves, all from a single location,” said Juan Jose Cordova, General Manager at Textil del Valle. “Our market has been veering away from stocking shelves with inventory that may or may not sell, and the Kornit solution helps our business and customers eliminate that uncertainty and risk. We are the most sustainable textile plant in the world, and Kornit enables us to continue answering market demands in an efficient, responsible manner.”

Textil del Valle develops and produces garments for global brands in North America, Europe, and the Americas. It was the first Peruvian textile company to obtain ISO 14001 certification, assuring customers of “a solid environmental behavior that fully controls the impact of its activities, products, and services on the environment.” Adoption of Kornit’s nontoxic pigment-based digital print technology aligns with this reputation.

“Textil del Valle supports brands like lululemon with an efficient business model that affords them terrific control and efficiency in fulfillment,” said Omer Kulka, Kornit’s Vice President of Marketing and Product Strategy. “Kornit extends that efficiency by providing the fastest, most brilliant, most eco-conscious prints available today, regardless of the garment or fabric involved. We’re proud to partner with them in delivering the apparel customers worldwide demand.”

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com .

