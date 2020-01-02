HELENA, Mont., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, today announced that it completed, effective January 1, 2020, its previously announced acquisition of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Bank of Wolf Point, in a transaction valued at approximately $14.97 million based on Eagle’s closing price as of December 31, 2019. In the transaction, Eagle acquired one retail bank branch and approximately $100 million in assets, $77 million in deposits and $41 million in gross loans, based on Western Holding Company of Wolf Point’s September 30, 2019’s financial statements. Opportunity Bank will have, upon completion of the transaction, 23 retail branches in Montana.



Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding share of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point common stock was converted into the right to receive 179.44464 shares of Eagle common stock with cash to be paid in lieu of any fractional shares of common stock of Eagle and $2,946.51 in cash. As a result of the merger, Eagle will issue approximately 395,858 shares of Eagle common stock and will pay approximately $6.5 million to the former holders of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point common stock.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the merger and to have Western Holding Company of Wolf Point’s shareholders, customers and employees join the Eagle team,” said Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO. “This merger expands Eagle’s presence in Montana, and compliments Eagle’s franchise, both strategically and culturally.”

