BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced that 51 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for December 2019.



The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.

eXp Realty ICON agents for December 2019 are as follows:

Kris Anderson, Arizona

Matt Battiata, California

Kristen Bear, Florida

Teresa Beaumont, Michigan

Brenda Bell, Florida

Nicole and Brandon Berry, North Carolina

Tia Billis, Florida

Karey Brown, Kansas

Glenna R. Buchanan, Virginia & Tennessee

Nicole Churchill, Arizona

Scott and Heidi Cline, Nebraska

Candace Conner, Louisiana

Jeffrey Dickinson, Washington

Margot Durand, Oregon

Deanna Evans, North Carolina and South Carolina

Marianna Geyer, North Carolina

Calvin Gleaton, Georgia

Andrea and Steven Hansen, Florida

Ron Hensley, New Mexico

Lindey Hixson, Texas

Joshua Jackson, Pennsylvania

Juli Jacobson, Colorado

Mac Jaffer, Florida

Wayne Jewell, Ontario

Jamil Katzenbarger, California

Shonna King, Texas

Heather Kirkpatrick, Louisiana

Lisa Lathom, Pennsylvania

Victoria Leas, California

Janice Lobaugh, Alaska

Joseph Malerba, Connecticut

Marianne Malerba, Connecticut

Clarissa Marshall, North Carolina

Travis McGrann, Alaska

Justin McLaughlin, Illinois

Hector Melara, Georgia

Alan Mikkelson, Wisconsin

Jason Miller, Tennessee and Mississippi

Alex Montagano, Indiana

Shelby Osborne, North Carolina

Kandis Palmer, Arizona

Daniel Peret, Georgia

Tony Schwartz, Minnesota and Wisconsin

Wendi and Donald Sheets, Ohio

Mary Simmons-Maloney, California

Ivy Stanton, Texas and Oregon

Paul Tylock, Louisiana

Mike Wall, Ohio

Dawn Walton, British Columbia

Diane Wiesmann, Ohio

Genny Williams, Alabama

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available on the ICON Program Overview .

