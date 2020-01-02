SSH Communications Security Corporation comments on the share price increase on January 2, 2020



SSH Communications Security Corporation issued earlier on Thursday, January 2, 2020, a press release stating that the United States Patent and Trademarks Office (USPTO) has granted SSH a patent, which covers secure password­less access to hosts in hybrid networks comprising on-premise and cloud resources.



After the issuance of the press release at 14:30 EET, the share price of the company has risen sharply.

The management of the company estimates the patent validates SSH’s ability to create new, important innovations and develop new technology that improves the competitiveness of the PrivX product. The management estimates the patent has no direct effects on SSH’s business during the current year.

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

Kaisa Olkkonen

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Kaisa Olkkonen, CEO, tel. +358 40 5795216





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com

About SSH Communications Security

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core – their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.