BOSTON, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choate today announced that Kristen Buteau and Dan Riley have been elected to the Firm partnership, effective January 1, 2020.



As a partner in Choate’s Life Sciences and Intellectual Property Groups, Kristen Buteau will continue to provide guidance to pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the strategic development of global patent portfolios and product lifecycle management. This includes all areas of drug discovery, from proof-of-concept through drug design, development, and product launch. Kristen also dedicates a portion of her practice to working with universities and research institutions to provide focused patent protection for innovative discoveries.

Kristen received her JD, magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 2010, her MS in Chemistry from Northeastern University in 2005, and her BA in Chemistry from Boston University in 2000.

As a partner in Choate’s Private Equity Group, Dan Riley will continue to advise private equity clients and their portfolio companies on significant mergers, acquisitions, and similar transactions as well as day-to-day strategic and commercial matters.

Prior to law school, Dan served as a surface warfare officer and oceanography officer in the U.S. Navy. He received his JD, magna cum laude and Order of the Coif, from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2008 and his BS in Computer Science from Pennsylvania State University in 1999.