Positive profit warning: The Mortgage Society of Finland revises its expectation of 2019 net operating profit

The Mortgage Society of Finland

Inside information

January 2 2020 Helsinki 5:00 p.m.





The Mortgage Society of Finland expects the Group’s 2019 net operating profit to increase significantly from 2018, as previously expected uncertainties concerning the development in economy and interest rates were not realized. The 2018 net operating profit was 7.2 million euros.

Previously, in the Interim Report published on October 31 2019, the 2019 net operating profit was expected to increase from 2018. The expectation contained uncertainties due to the development in economy and interest rates. The Mortgage Society of Finland publishes the Financial Statements Release from the year 2019 on January 31 2020 as informed earlier.





Additional information:

CEO Ari Pauna, tel. +358 9 228 361, +358 50 353 4690

Deputy to the CEO Mikko Huopio, tel. +358 9 228 361, +358 50 400 2990





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.hypo.fi





The Mortgage Society of Finland Group is the only nationwide expert organization specialized in home financing and housing in Finland. Hypo Group grants mortgages as well as renovation loans and consumer loans, both secured by residential property collateral, for first-time and other homebuyers. Hypo Group continuously develops new ways and models for housing and home financing.