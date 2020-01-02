Transactions with Demant A/S shares by senior executives and closely related parties

Notification pursuant to article 19, sub-article 2a, of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Søren Nielsen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status President & CEO

b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification

3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a) Name Demant A/S

b) LEI 213800RM6L9LN78BVA56

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument







Identication code Shares











DK0060738599

b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares under share salary arrangement in accordance with section 7p of the Danish Tax Assessment Act, i.e. conversion of part of the remuneration into shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

DKK 592,745.40 2,847 shares

d) Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: 2,847 shares

Price: DKK 592,745.40

e) Date of the transaction 30 December 2019