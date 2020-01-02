|Company announcement no 2020-01
|2 January 2020
Transactions with Demant A/S shares by senior executives and closely related parties
Notification pursuant to article 19, sub-article 2a, of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Søren Nielsen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Demant A/S
|b)
|LEI
|213800RM6L9LN78BVA56
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identication code
|Shares
DK0060738599
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares under share salary arrangement in accordance with section 7p of the Danish Tax Assessment Act, i.e. conversion of part of the remuneration into shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 592,745.40 2,847 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: 2,847 shares
Price: DKK 592,745.40
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 December 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|René Schneider
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Demant A/S
|b)
|LEI
|213800RM6L9LN78BVA56
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identication code
|Shares
DK0060738599
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares under share salary arrangement in accordance with section 7p of the Danish Tax Assessment Act, i.e. conversion of part of the remuneration into shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 607,319.40 2,917 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: 2,917 shares
Price: DKK 607,319.40
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 December 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
* * * * * * *
|Further information:
Søren B. Andersson, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
Mathias Holten Møller, Investor Relations Officer
Trine Kromann-Mikkelsen, VP Corporate Communication and Relations
Phone +45 3917 7300
www.demant.com
