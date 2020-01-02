Company announcement no 2020-012 January 2020

Transactions with Demant A/S shares by senior executives and closely related parties

Notification pursuant to article 19, sub-article 2a, of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSøren Nielsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & CEO
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
a)NameDemant A/S
b)LEI213800RM6L9LN78BVA56
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

 

Identication code		Shares

 

 

DK0060738599
b)Nature of the transactionAllotment of shares under share salary arrangement in accordance with section 7p of the Danish Tax Assessment Act, i.e. conversion of part of the remuneration into shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 592,745.40  2,847 shares
d)Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 
Aggregated volume: 2,847 shares
Price: DKK 592,745.40
e)Date of the transaction30 December 2019
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S



1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRené Schneider
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
a)NameDemant A/S
b)LEI213800RM6L9LN78BVA56
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

 

Identication code		Shares

 

 

DK0060738599
b)Nature of the transactionAllotment of shares under share salary arrangement in accordance with section 7p of the Danish Tax Assessment Act, i.e. conversion of part of the remuneration into shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 607,319.40  2,917 shares
d)Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 
Aggregated volume: 2,917 shares
Price: DKK 607,319.40
e)Date of the transaction30 December 2019
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S

