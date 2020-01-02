SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris , a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), is coming to CES 2020 with a market-changing development in connectivity: the Aeris Fusion IoT Network , a first-ever, intelligent, 5G-ready connectivity solution. Partnering with Google Cloud Platform as the infrastructure provider, the Fusion IoT Network intelligently responds to a rapidly changing global environment. CES attendees are invited to visit the Aeris Booth #2718, in the IoT Infrastructure Pavilion at the Westgate.

“We’re celebrating our fifth year at CES and are excited to show how Aeris has evolved over the past year, particularly with the launch of the Fusion IoT network, which is helping businesses around the world develop and deploy new IoT solutions,” said Christina Richards, Aeris’ vice president of global marketing. “We look forward to diving deeper into the wide variety of industries in which Aeris plays a major part in enabling connectivity and success.”

At CES, discover how the power and reach of the Aeris Fusion IoT Network can:

Improve your solution’s functionality by leveraging control of authentication and data sessions

Resolve problems faster with the Aeris-built and operated network

Save you money with more efficient operations through workflow automation, faster troubleshooting, and more

“CES is the perfect forum to connect with top innovators in the global IoT sector,” said Raj Kanaya, managing director of automotive, chief marketing officer, Aeris, and CEO, Aeris Japan. “We welcome all visitors to our booth to discuss the latest in IoT connectivity and what customers are looking for today to make IoT a useful, economical tool for companies across the globe.”

About Aeris

Aeris is a pioneer and a leader in the market of the Internet of Things, with a proven history of helping companies unlock value through connected technologies. We strive to improve business performance by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, the Aeris Fusion IoT Network™ and the Aeris Mobility Suite span the IoT technology stack―from global connectivity to application services.

Visit www.aeris.com to learn how we can inspire you to create new business models and to participate in the revolution of the Internet of Things.

