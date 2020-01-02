NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Small Business Fund paid a distribution in the amount of $0.1926 per share for Series A, $0.2010 per share for Series F and $0.1987 per share for Series F1 on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2019.