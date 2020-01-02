Boca Raton, Florida, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”) announced the opening of a new franchise gaming center at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, OH. The 2,561 square foot location boasts 36 gaming stations, comprised of consoles and PCs. Additionally, the new location offers concessions, an assortment of gaming merchandise, and accessories.



Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am excited to announce our first store opening in the suburban Cleveland area. The SouthPark Mall location, which is in close proximity to several major metropolitan cities, will provide gamers from surrounding states, a convenient opportunity to participate in our in-person national esports tournaments.”

Interested franchisees are encouraged to contact Simplicity Esports at: https://playlivenation.com/franchising

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including PUBG®, Fortnite®, League of Legends®, Overwatch®, Gears of War®, Smite®, and multiple EA Sports® titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

PUBG®, Fortnite®, League of Legends®, Overwatch®, Gears of War®, Smite®, and EA Sports® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

