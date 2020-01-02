Lake City, Colo., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Luther King said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” That’s why Green Builder Media’s fourth annual Sustainability Symposium 2020, scheduled on January 20, Martin Luther King Day, will focus on the nexus between sustainability, social equality, and financial abundance. Following is the remarkable lineup of luminaries leading the transition to a sustainable future and their session topics:

Andrew Winston , Global Sustainability Expert and Author of Green to Gold and The Big Pivot, will speak about sustainability strategies for a changing world;

, Global Sustainability Expert and Author of Green to Gold and The Big Pivot, will speak about sustainability strategies for a changing world; Rhianna Gunn Wright , Co-Author of Green New Deal and former Policy Director for New Consensus, will deliver “Climate Action Now,” a session focusing on the fundamentals of the Green New Deal;

, Co-Author of Green New Deal and former Policy Director for New Consensus, will deliver “Climate Action Now,” a session focusing on the fundamentals of the Green New Deal; Ed Mazria , founder of Architecture 2030 and internationally recognized architect, author, and educator, will lead the session, “Getting to Zero: The Urgency of Zero Emissions”;

, founder of Architecture 2030 and internationally recognized architect, author, and educator, will lead the session, “Getting to Zero: The Urgency of Zero Emissions”; Building industry experts Sam Rashkin , Department of Energy Chief Architect, and Gene Myers , Founder/CEO Thrive Home Builders, will address how to deliver sustainability;

, Department of Energy Chief Architect, and , Founder/CEO Thrive Home Builders, will address how to deliver sustainability; Dr. Javon Johnson , Director of African American & African Diaspora studies at UNLV, will deliver a spoken word performance; and

, Director of African American & African Diaspora studies at UNLV, will deliver a spoken word performance; and Heidi Harmon, Mayor of San Luis Obispo, and Kalpana Kotagal, Civil Rights & Employment Litigation Partner at Cohen Milstein and co-author of the "Inclusion Rider," will host the session, “Sustainability for All: The Nexus Between Sustainability and Social Justice."

Event In a Nutshell:

What: Sustainability Symposium 2020

When: January 20, one day before the start of Design & Construction Week

Where: Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on the UNLV Campus

How: Click here to learn more and register.

The Sustainability Symposium 2020 is made possible by generous sponsors: Mitsubishi Electric Trane, DuPont, Jinko Solar, Trane Technologies, and Zappos.

In addition to the symposium, Green Builder Media is hosting a special gala dinner the night before the event (January 19) to celebrate the winners of its annual Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards—a group of building professionals and manufacturers who have solved for many sustainability issues the building industry faces today. Click here for more information on the Gala Dinner. (Click here to learn more about the awards program.)

