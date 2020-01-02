Lake City, Colo., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Luther King said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” That’s why Green Builder Media’s fourth annual Sustainability Symposium 2020, scheduled on January 20, Martin Luther King Day, will focus on the nexus between sustainability, social equality, and financial abundance. Following is the remarkable lineup of luminaries leading the transition to a sustainable future and their session topics:
Event In a Nutshell:
What: Sustainability Symposium 2020
When: January 20, one day before the start of Design & Construction Week
Where: Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on the UNLV Campus
How: Click here to learn more and register.
The Sustainability Symposium 2020 is made possible by generous sponsors: Mitsubishi Electric Trane, DuPont, Jinko Solar, Trane Technologies, and Zappos.
In addition to the symposium, Green Builder Media is hosting a special gala dinner the night before the event (January 19) to celebrate the winners of its annual Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards—a group of building professionals and manufacturers who have solved for many sustainability issues the building industry faces today. Click here for more information on the Gala Dinner. (Click here to learn more about the awards program.)
PRESS PASSES ARE AVAILABLE FOR BOTH THE SUSTAINABILITY SYMPOSIUM AND THE GALA DINNER. Contact: Cati O'Keefe, cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com
ABOUT GREEN BUILDER MEDIA
Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including building science, Internet of Things, smart home technologies, building and energy codes, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables and clean transportation. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data services offering that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.
