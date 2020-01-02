BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA , UAA )

Class Period: September 16, 2015 – November 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, including to keep pace with their long-running year-over-year 20% net revenue growth; (2) the Company had been under investigation by and cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since at least July 2017; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG )

Class Period: securities pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 17, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the lack of major sporting events for its Digital, Production, Sports Solutions ("DPSS") and Spectator Sports segments for its second quarter of 2019, ending before the IPO, would negatively impact revenue for the second quarter of 2019; (2) that Wanda Sports had suffered a year-over-year decrease in revenue in its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and would for its fiscal year 2019, primarily related to lower reimbursement revenues accounted for in its DPSS segment and lack of Spectator Sport segment offsets; and (3) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU )

Class Period: February 15, 2019 – August 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 27, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s reserve assumptions failed to account for adversely developing mortality experience in its Individual Life business segment; (2) that the Company was not over-reserved, but instead, its reported reserves, particularly for the Individual Life business segment, were insufficient to satisfy its future policy benefits liabilities; and (3) that the Company had materially understated its liabilities and overstated net income as a result of flawed assumptions in calculating mortality experience.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU )

Class Period: February 26, 2016 – November 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Fiat employed a bribery scheme to obtain favorable terms in its collective bargaining agreement with International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America; (2) that high-ranking Fiat officials were aware of and authorized the scheme; and (3) that due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about Fiat's receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

