Portland, Ore., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Building Initiative (GBI) began a revision process early in 2019 to create Green Globes for Existing Buildings (EB) 2019—a significant update to GBI’s Green Globes program for in-use buildings. The update includes parallel content, as applicable, from the published ANSI/GBI 01-2019 Green Globes Assessment Protocol for Commercial Buildings, which is focused on new construction and renovations but addresses ultimate performance goals for all buildings, including resilience, energy and water efficiency, and health and wellness. Green Globes EB 2019 can be used to achieve building certification in 2020, and the entirety of 2020 will be considered a pilot period for the revised program. Simultaneously, GBI is seating a consensus body to review public input on the revised program to eventually issue it as a “pre-draft” and then “draft” Standard following GBI’s ANSI-approved consensus procedures. Green Globes EB 2019 includes a new Site assessment area, expanded Energy Consumption pathway options, a new section dedicated to Site and Building Resilience, new Health & Wellness criteria, and many other updates that significantly advance it beyond GBI’s current EB program.

“We are excited to have this updated version enter the market,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO. “The existing Green Globes EB has been extremely popular for use by corporate portfolio managers, many of whom take a portion of their portfolio through the rating system each year. With the updated EB plus GBI’s new V3 software, which features performance benchmarking, we believe our current and future users will achieve value and ROI from using these combined tools.” Those interested in piloting the Green Globes EB 2019 program should contact Megan Baker, Sr. Director of Engagement, at megan@thegbi.org.

Also, GBI is seeking members for its EB-focused consensus body to review suggestions for changes to the revised EB program, known as BSR/GBI 02-201X Green Globes Assessment Protocol for Existing Buildings. Please contact Emily Marx—Manager, Standards and Program Support—at marx@thegbi.org to obtain an application for membership on GBI’s newly forming consensus body for existing buildings.

About GBI

GBI is a nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Standards Developer dedicated to accelerating the adoption of green building best practices. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.

