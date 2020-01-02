﻿





Irish Continental Group plc

Voting Rights and Capital

2 January 2020

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended), Irish Continental Group plc confirms that as at 31 December 2019:

Irish Continental Group plc's total issued share capital consists of 187,419,390 ICG Units. No shares were held as Treasury Shares.

Therefore the total number of ICG Units with voting rights is 187,419,390 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of Irish Continental Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended).

Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary











