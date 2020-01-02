New York, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Cruises continues to sail beyond the ordinary, adding two enchanting and upscale French barge cruises to their wide range of exciting itineraries. One can select between the Canal du Midi Classic Cruise Aboard the Athos Premium Barge (7 Days) or the Northern Burgundy: 7 Day La Belle Epoque Premium River Cruise. What is unique to these programs is that the vessels themselves are historic working barges that have been renovated as floating country inns.

Beyond Cruises’ barge programs take guests on an experience like no other. At a totally relaxed pace, the program focuses on the authenticity and experiences each port has to offer, providing guests an opportunity to participate in activities to explore the historical or cultural offerings of the cities along the barge's route. Group charters may also be themed to guest’s special interests, family celebrations, golf, culture, and art as well as gastronomy themed or wine appreciation.

Historical highlights include a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Abbaye de Fontenay, gourmet lunch with the Baroness Segolene de Taisne at the magnificent Château de Ricey-Bas - with its thousand-year history, it's the ideal location to appreciate the rolling vineyards France has to offer.

The barge cruises along at a very leisurely pace (only 6-7 kilometers - xxx miles per hour), enabling guests to walk or bike (bikes available to all guests) along the towpath easily keeping up with the barge. Going through the many locks along the canal is an experience in itself. Passengers aboard the Athos Premium barge can also admire the beauty of France from the luxury of the onboard spa pool/jacuzzi.

Among the many "foodie" activities are cooking classes, visits to olive oil presses and wineries, where they can learn who both the oil and the wine are made. Guests can also accompany the onboard chef as he stops by local markets of France to select local fresh ingredients being used in the gourmet meals served on board. In the evenings, guests can enjoy a relaxed four-course gourmet dining experience.

7 DAY: CANAL DU MIDI CLASSIC CRUISE ABOARD THE ATHOS PREMIUM BARGE (10 Passengers)

EMBARKATION - Sunday from Beziers, France

SHIP - Athos Deluxe Barge

SAILING DATES - March - October 2020

Cruise Highlights:

Tour of the medieval city of Carcassonne

Private tour and tasting at a Minervois winery

Organic Olive Tasting at L’Oulibo

Cruise through the natural haven that is the “Petit Camargue”

Tour and tasting at the Noilly Prat vermouth distillery

Excellent towpath for walking and cycling

CHARTERS available starting at $38,500 (based on 6 passengers)!

Themed to your request: Family / Golf / Art / Wine Appreciation

NORTHERN BURGUNDY: 7 DAY LA BELLE EPOQUE PREMIUM RIVER CRUISE (12 Passengers)

EMBARKATION - Sunday from Paris

SHIP - La Belle Epoque Deluxe Barge

SAILING DATES - March - October 2020

Cruise Highlights:

Visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Abbaye de Fontenay

Private tasting of Chablis wines at the prestigious Domaine La Roche, including a visit to the 1000-year-old monastery cellars

Visit the Château de Commarin for a unique falconry display

Private Champagne Tasting at the Alexandre Bonnet Champagne House

Dine with the Baroness Segolene de Taisne at the magnificent Château de Ricey-Bas

Excellent towpath for walking & biking. “Biking Plus” option available

Optional hot air ballooning

CHARTERS available starting at $54,900 (based on 8 passengers)!

Themed to your request: Family / Golf / Wine Appreciation

About Beyond Cruises – Beyond the Ordinary

Beyond Cruises’ passion remains unchanged since its inception: an alchemy that blends enriching oneself educationally and exploring the true identity of a destination, while enjoying the comforts and unique benefits of a small ship sailing the seas. Today, in addition to the barge cruises, Beyond Cruises has grown to operate 11 Mega Yachts and Motor Sailers. Their small ships currently serve handpicked cruise destinations worldwide including Cuba, Greece, Iceland, Dubai, the Adriatic Sea, Seychelles, and Kenya, with more to come!

