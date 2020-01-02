LOS ANGELES, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), technology-driven global insight partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Hawn as Managing Director, Technology. Andrew will be based in Los Angeles.



Andrew rejoins Matchbox after two years spent at insight companies MetaForesight and Sparks & Honey, where he was Head of Cultural Strategy.

Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, said: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew back to the Matchbox team. He is clever, collaborative and committed to delivering technology based advisory. Andrew is a real people person who delivers insight, develops new products, builds multi-platform strategies – he will be a huge asset to our technology clients”.

Andrew has a strong background in building cross-functional teams in the media, entertainment and technology space. He has worked with many leading Fortune 500 clients in the technology sector and brings a wealth of experience of developing strategy and consumer insights for businesses that find themselves in this rapidly shifting digital space.

As President of the Technology sector, Andrew will be responsible for delivering insights to clients in the fast-changing vertical.

Andrew’s appointment is the latest of several recent senior hires for Maru Group. “Clients across sectors are looking for advisory insights to drive business decisions and deliver growth, particularly in the fast growing and highly competitive technology sector,” added Parton. “We are committed to investing in the right talent and proprietary technology to help our clients achieve these results. I look forward to the continued growth of our team over the coming months.”

