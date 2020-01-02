OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) (“Gulfport” or the “Company”) announced today Al Bledsoe has been appointed to Gulfport’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2020.

“We are very pleased to welcome Al to our Board as a new independent director,” commented David M. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Al is an experienced finance and public accounting executive with strategic planning, managerial and leadership expertise, having led the development and execution of market and sector strategies for clients in the energy, mining and utilities industries for PwC. In addition, he brings significant experience with capital markets and financing activities, having worked with clients in due diligence and financing of large merger and acquisition transactions. Al brings a wealth of expertise to our Board, and we look forward to his many contributions to our company going forward.”

At PwC, Mr. Bledsoe served in various senior roles, including as global leader for PwC's Energy, Mining and Utilities Industries Assurance and Business Advisory Services Group, a member of the firms senior leadership team, Regional and Office Managing Partner and as audit and senior relationship partner on some of the firm’s largest energy industry clients. Mr. Bledsoe currently serves as director and audit committee chair of Crestwood Equity GP LLC (general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, a natural gas and crude oil logistics master limited partnership holding company). In addition, he serves as director and audit committee chair of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC).

Following Mr. Bledsoe’s appointment, Gulfport’s Board is now comprised of seven directors, six of whom are independent and four of whom have joined the Board in the last three years. The Company continues to work with a leading nationally recognized search firm to identify and evaluate new independent director candidates as a part of its ongoing Board refreshment process.

About Gulfport

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC. For more information, please visit www.gulfportenergy.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Gulfport expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), business strategy and measures to implement strategy, repurchases of our outstanding debt or equity, the timing and completion of asset sales, competitive strength, goals, expansion and growth of Gulfport’s business and operations, plans, market conditions, references to future success, reference to intentions as to future matters and other such matters are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Gulfport in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with Gulfport’s expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those related to general economic, market, credit or business conditions that might affect the timing and amount of the repurchase program; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by Gulfport; Gulfport’s ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions of properties and businesses; Gulfport’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of its strategic initiatives, including the potential divestiture of certain water infrastructure assets Gulfport holds across its SCOOP position; competitive actions by other oil and gas companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Gulfport. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments anticipated by Gulfport will be realized, or even if realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on Gulfport, its business or operations. Gulfport has no intention, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future results or otherwise.

