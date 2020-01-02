ALACHUA, Fla., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or transection to peripheral nerves, today announced its participation at the combined 2020 meetings of the American Association for Hand Surgery (AAHS), American Society for Peripheral Nerve (ASPN), and the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery (ASRM). The meetings will take place in Ft. Lauderdale, FL from January 8-14, 2020. The annual combined meetings bring together hand and reconstructive microsurgeons to learn about emerging clinical evidence and surgical techniques in a peer-to-peer setting.



Axogen will host an educational symposium, “Nerve Repair 2020”, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The symposium will feature an interactive, evidence-based panel discussion on which nerve repair procedures and techniques should be taken into the new decade. A faculty panel of renowned surgeons will review the techniques and procedures they have incorporated into their practice, techniques and procedures that are still evolving, and others that are getting left behind. The panelists will use clinical cases to demonstrate the most common reasons for nerve repair failures and reveal the techniques and algorithms helping them to achieve more consistent meaningful outcomes. The symposium will leverage interactive polling to allow participants to engage in the program and generate discussion topics.

“Our technologies, techniques, and clinical studies will be highlighted throughout these scientific meetings and we believe this indicates an increasing recognition of our platform for nerve repair,” said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president. “We look forward to talking with attending surgeons about how we can work together to further revolutionize the science of nerve repair.”

By visiting Booth #T14 in the exhibit hall, conference attendees can learn more about Axogen’s platform for nerve repair, participate in a hands-on demonstration with a microsurgery expert, and discuss any of the 105 peer-reviewed clinical publications featuring Axogen’s product portfolio.

About AAHS

The American Association for Hand Surgery represents a diverse but cohesive mix of highly respected professionals working in all disciplines of hand surgery and hand therapy. Members include orthopedic surgeons, plastic surgeons, general surgeons, microsurgeons, hand therapists, nurses, and basic scientists from the United States, Canada, and many other countries. For more information, please visit: www.handsurgery.org .

About ASPN

The American Society for Peripheral Nerve was established to stimulate and encourage study and research in the field of neural regeneration, to provide a forum for the presentation of the latest research and relevant clinical information and to serve as a unifying authority on all areas of neural regeneration and restorative neuroscience. For more information, please visit: www.peripheralnerve.org .

About ASRM

The American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery was established to promote, encourage, foster, and advance the art and science of microsurgery and complex reconstruction and to establish a forum for teaching, research and free discussion of reconstructive microsurgical methods and principles. For more information, please visit: www.microsurg.org .

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. We are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard® Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard® Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord intended for surgical use as a resorbable soft tissue barrier. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several other European and international countries.

