RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (AskBio), a fully integrated, clinical-stage adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy company, today announced that Sheila Mikhail, AskBio’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, has been invited to provide an overview of the company at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, in San Francisco. Her presentation will take place at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time in the Elizabethan C conference room.



The annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the largest healthcare investment symposium in the industry, bringing together industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators, and members of the investment community.

About AskBio

Founded in 2001, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio) is a privately held, clinical-stage gene therapy platform company dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with genetic disorders. AskBio’s gene therapy platform includes an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process called Pro10™ and an extensive AAV capsid and promoter library. Based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, the company has generated hundreds of proprietary third-generation AAV capsids and promoters, several of which have entered clinical testing. An early innovator in the space, the company holds more than 500 patents in areas such as AAV production, chimeric capsids and self-complementary capsids. AskBio maintains a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of neurodegenerative and neuromuscular indications with a current clinical pipeline that includes therapeutics for Pompe disease, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy and congestive heart failure, as well as out-licensed clinical indications for hemophilia (Chatham Therapeutics acquired by Takeda) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Bamboo Therapeutics acquired by Pfizer). For more information, visit https://www.askbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

