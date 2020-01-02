ACHESON, Alberta, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENTREC Corporation (“ENTREC” or the “Company”), a heavy haul transportation and crane solutions provider, today announced that it has completed its previously announced sale of its Canadian crane business and assets to Sterling Crane, part of Marmon Crane Services, a Berkshire Hathaway company.
The aggregate consideration paid at closing consisted of cash of $21.2 million less certain holdback amounts. ENTREC used the net proceeds from the sale to reduce its long-term debt.
Going forward, ENTREC’s operations will now be focused on the following businesses in 2020:
ENTREC is a heavy haul transportation and crane solutions provider to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining and power generation industries. ENTREC is listed on the TSX under the symbol ENT.
