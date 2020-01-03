In December 2019 AS Tallink Grupp transported 781 684 passengers, which is a 3.2% decrease compared to December 2018. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.1% to 26 232 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.0% to 82 937 units in the same comparison.

In the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 2 280 805 passengers, which is a 1.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 4.7% to 93 645 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.8% to 243 025 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2019 and the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year were the following:

 December 2019December
2018		ChangeQ4 2019Q4 2018Change
Passengers 781 684 807 403 -3.2% 2 280 805 2 247 226 1.5%
Finland - Sweden222 011236 512-6.1%675 650679 136-0.5%
Estonia - Finland412 209427 980-3.7%1 199 9391 173 1652.3%
Estonia - Sweden84 20081 7992.9%224 083221 9790.9%
Latvia - Sweden63 26461 1123.5%181 133172 9464.7%
       
Cargo Units 26 232 27 076 -3.1% 93 645 98 286 -4.7%
Finland - Sweden5 5335 566-0.6%19 94120 510-2.8%
Estonia - Finland16 55816 995-2.6%58 42361 585-5.1%
Estonia - Sweden2 9063 347-13.2%11 15811 941-6.6%
Latvia - Sweden1 2351 1685.7%4 1234 250-3.0%
       
Passenger Vehicles 82 937 84 610 -2.0% 243 025 238 676 1.8%
Finland - Sweden10 4569 34511.9%27 91925 5869.1%
Estonia - Finland63 10465 703-4.0%188 834185 0962.0%
Estonia - Sweden4 5754 663-1.9%12 14913 307-8.7%
Latvia - Sweden4 8024 899-2.0%14 12314 687-3.8%
       

The following operational factors influenced the development in December 2019 and in the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year:

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for two days due to technical fault.
Cruise ferry Silja Serenade and cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for two days due to support strike.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for one day due to bad weather.


Veiko Haavapuu
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee

