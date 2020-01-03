In December 2019 AS Tallink Grupp transported 781 684 passengers, which is a 3.2% decrease compared to December 2018. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.1% to 26 232 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.0% to 82 937 units in the same comparison.
In the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 2 280 805 passengers, which is a 1.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 4.7% to 93 645 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.8% to 243 025 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2019 and the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year were the following:
|December 2019
|December 2018
|Change
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|Change
|Passengers
|781 684
|807 403
|-3.2%
|2 280 805
|2 247 226
|1.5%
|Finland - Sweden
|222 011
|236 512
|-6.1%
|675 650
|679 136
|-0.5%
|Estonia - Finland
|412 209
|427 980
|-3.7%
|1 199 939
|1 173 165
|2.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|84 200
|81 799
|2.9%
|224 083
|221 979
|0.9%
|Latvia - Sweden
|63 264
|61 112
|3.5%
|181 133
|172 946
|4.7%
|Cargo Units
|26 232
|27 076
|-3.1%
|93 645
|98 286
|-4.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|5 533
|5 566
|-0.6%
|19 941
|20 510
|-2.8%
|Estonia - Finland
|16 558
|16 995
|-2.6%
|58 423
|61 585
|-5.1%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2 906
|3 347
|-13.2%
|11 158
|11 941
|-6.6%
|Latvia - Sweden
|1 235
|1 168
|5.7%
|4 123
|4 250
|-3.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|82 937
|84 610
|-2.0%
|243 025
|238 676
|1.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|10 456
|9 345
|11.9%
|27 919
|25 586
|9.1%
|Estonia - Finland
|63 104
|65 703
|-4.0%
|188 834
|185 096
|2.0%
|Estonia - Sweden
|4 575
|4 663
|-1.9%
|12 149
|13 307
|-8.7%
|Latvia - Sweden
|4 802
|4 899
|-2.0%
|14 123
|14 687
|-3.8%
The following operational factors influenced the development in December 2019 and in the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year:
FINLAND – SWEDEN
Cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for two days due to technical fault.
Cruise ferry Silja Serenade and cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for two days due to support strike.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for one day due to bad weather.
Veiko Haavapuu
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee
