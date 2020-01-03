In December 2019 AS Tallink Grupp transported 781 684 passengers, which is a 3.2% decrease compared to December 2018. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.1% to 26 232 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.0% to 82 937 units in the same comparison.

In the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 2 280 805 passengers, which is a 1.5% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 4.7% to 93 645 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.8% to 243 025 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2019 and the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year were the following:

December 2019 December 2018 Change Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change Passengers 781 684 807 403 -3.2% 2 280 805 2 247 226 1.5% Finland - Sweden 222 011 236 512 -6.1% 675 650 679 136 -0.5% Estonia - Finland 412 209 427 980 -3.7% 1 199 939 1 173 165 2.3% Estonia - Sweden 84 200 81 799 2.9% 224 083 221 979 0.9% Latvia - Sweden 63 264 61 112 3.5% 181 133 172 946 4.7% Cargo Units 26 232 27 076 -3.1% 93 645 98 286 -4.7% Finland - Sweden 5 533 5 566 -0.6% 19 941 20 510 -2.8% Estonia - Finland 16 558 16 995 -2.6% 58 423 61 585 -5.1% Estonia - Sweden 2 906 3 347 -13.2% 11 158 11 941 -6.6% Latvia - Sweden 1 235 1 168 5.7% 4 123 4 250 -3.0% Passenger Vehicles 82 937 84 610 -2.0% 243 025 238 676 1.8% Finland - Sweden 10 456 9 345 11.9% 27 919 25 586 9.1% Estonia - Finland 63 104 65 703 -4.0% 188 834 185 096 2.0% Estonia - Sweden 4 575 4 663 -1.9% 12 149 13 307 -8.7% Latvia - Sweden 4 802 4 899 -2.0% 14 123 14 687 -3.8%

The following operational factors influenced the development in December 2019 and in the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year:

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for two days due to technical fault.

Cruise ferry Silja Serenade and cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for two days due to support strike.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Cargo vessel Regal Star did not operate on the route for one day due to bad weather.



